Top News

Fortinet Championship - Final Round
Fortinet payout: Theegala earns $1.5M for first win
Fortinet Championship - Final Round
Winner’s bag: Fortinet Championship winner Theegala
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
IMSA Indianapolis results: Porsche Penske Motorsport finishes 1-2 in Brickyard ‘home’ race

Top Clips

nbc_snf_tyreekhilltd_230917.jpg
Tua, Hill connect for TD to double Dolphins’ lead
nbc_golf_sahithintv_230917.jpg
Theegala after first win: “Doesn’t feel real”
nbc_imsa_IN_230917.jpg
Highlights: IMSA ‘Battle On The Bricks’ at Indy

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Fortinet Championship - Final Round
Fortinet payout: Theegala earns $1.5M for first win
Fortinet Championship - Final Round
Winner’s bag: Fortinet Championship winner Theegala
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
IMSA Indianapolis results: Porsche Penske Motorsport finishes 1-2 in Brickyard ‘home’ race

Top Clips

nbc_snf_tyreekhilltd_230917.jpg
Tua, Hill connect for TD to double Dolphins’ lead
nbc_golf_sahithintv_230917.jpg
Theegala after first win: “Doesn’t feel real”
nbc_imsa_IN_230917.jpg
Highlights: IMSA ‘Battle On The Bricks’ at Indy

Mostert sprints up the side for first Dolphins' TD

September 17, 2023 09:13 PM
Raheem Mostert notches the first TD of the night against the Patriots, sprinting up the left side of the field and crossing into the corner of the end zone to give the Dolphins a 10-0 lead in the first quarter.
nbc_snf_tyreekhilltd_230917.jpg
0:46
Tua, Hill connect for TD to double Dolphins’ lead
nbc_fnia_floriojones_230917.jpg
0:17
Jones getting ‘reacclimated to football’
nbc_fnia_florio_saquon_230917.jpg
0:25
Barkley injures right ankle in NYG win over ARI
nbc_fnia_florioadams_230917__987736.jpg
0:43
Allen cites ‘total team effort’ in win vs. Raiders
nbc_nfl_presser_lios_230917.jpg
0:51
Campbell spells out why Lions came up short in OT
nbc_nfl_tannehillpresser_230917.jpg
0:52
Tannehill recaps Titans OT win vs. Chargers
nbc_nfl_arthursmithpresser_230917.jpg
0:47
Smith details keys to Falcons’ explosive comeback
FFPG_PICKUPLINESDK_230917_1920x1080_2264453699545.jpg
2:45
Flowers’ receiving total an appealing Week 2 bet
FFPG_PROPASHOTDK_0917_1920x1080_2264449091831.jpg
4:46
Running through player props for NFL Week 2
nbc_fnia_tyreekhillintv_230916.jpg
16:03
Hill details year two in Dolphins’ dynamic offense
nbc_dps_mikefloriointerview_230915.jpg
16:30
Florio’s solution to the outdated touchback rule
nbc_fnia_judonint_230915.jpg
32:05
How Judon became the NFL’s sack master
