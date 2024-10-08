 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_moto_smxiep90fowler_241003.jpg
Motocross of Nations announces return to Ernée, France in 2026
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Tina Hermann
Four-time world champion Tina Hermann retires from skeleton
Thumbnail
The family reason why Tony Finau isn’t playing in PGA Tour’s Utah event

Top Clips

nbc_dps_bobcostasintv_241008.jpg
MLB format’s playoff impact; Bad blood for LAD-SD
nbc_pft_browns_241008v2.jpg
Do Browns need a ‘spark’ by changing QBs?
nbc_pl_kellywrightythomasfrank_241008.jpg
Frank is ‘one of the best managers in Europe’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_moto_smxiep90fowler_241003.jpg
Motocross of Nations announces return to Ernée, France in 2026
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Tina Hermann
Four-time world champion Tina Hermann retires from skeleton
Thumbnail
The family reason why Tony Finau isn’t playing in PGA Tour’s Utah event

Top Clips

nbc_dps_bobcostasintv_241008.jpg
MLB format’s playoff impact; Bad blood for LAD-SD
nbc_pft_browns_241008v2.jpg
Do Browns need a ‘spark’ by changing QBs?
nbc_pl_kellywrightythomasfrank_241008.jpg
Frank is ‘one of the best managers in Europe’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Watch Now

Does firing Saleh help with Jets' problems?

October 8, 2024 11:13 AM
Brian Costello joins Dan Patrick to break down every angle of the Jets' firing of Robert Saleh five games into the 2024 season and how the move might affect New York's pursuit of Davante Adams.
Up Next
nbc_pft_browns_241008v2.jpg
15:19
Do Browns need a ‘spark’ by changing QBs?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_salehrodgersangle_241008.jpg
5:42
How much did Rodgers have to do with Saleh firing?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_salehinitialreax_241008.jpg
7:47
Florio: Jets’ dysfunction starts with Johnson
Now Playing
nbc_dps_larryfitzgeraldintv_241008.jpg
10:56
Fitzgerald: Jets firing of Saleh is ‘surprising’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_salehfiring_241008.jpg
14:05
Gauging fallout from Jets firing Saleh
Now Playing
nbc_dps_salehfired_241008.jpg
4:24
Jets reportedly fire Saleh after 2-3 start
Now Playing
nbc_pft_adams_241008.jpg
3:32
Jets are the obvious landing spot for Adams
Now Playing
nbc_pft_saintsloss_241008.jpg
2:24
Saints’ offense lacked direction vs. Chiefs
Now Playing
nbc_pft_thisorthat_241008.jpg
7:47
This or That: Bigger surprises through NFL Week 5
Now Playing
nbc_pft_bengals_241008.jpg
9:24
Run coming for Bengals after another slow start?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_mahomes_241008.jpg
9:03
Mahomes, Kelce lead Chiefs’ complementary football
Now Playing
nbc_pft_juju_241008.jpg
19:44
Chiefs ‘sluggish and inevitable’ again vs. Saints
Now Playing