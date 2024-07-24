 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Nikola D.png
Punter Nikola Dugandzic Commits to 2025 All-American Bowl
download.webp
Brewers place All-Star OF Christian Yelich on injured list with lower back inflammation
NFL: Super Bowl LVIII-San Francisco 49ers at Kansas City Chiefs
How every first-round pick wins (and loses) your fantasy football league

Top Clips

nbc_timberintv_240724.jpg
Timber ‘motivated’ to help Arsenal after injury
nbc_dps_shanahan_belichick_240724.jpg
Shanahan deserves credit for contacting Belichick
nbc_smx_washougal_biggestmoments_240723__710177.jpg
Pro Motocross 2024: Washougal best moments

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Nikola D.png
Punter Nikola Dugandzic Commits to 2025 All-American Bowl
download.webp
Brewers place All-Star OF Christian Yelich on injured list with lower back inflammation
NFL: Super Bowl LVIII-San Francisco 49ers at Kansas City Chiefs
How every first-round pick wins (and loses) your fantasy football league

Top Clips

nbc_timberintv_240724.jpg
Timber ‘motivated’ to help Arsenal after injury
nbc_dps_shanahan_belichick_240724.jpg
Shanahan deserves credit for contacting Belichick
nbc_smx_washougal_biggestmoments_240723__710177.jpg
Pro Motocross 2024: Washougal best moments

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

NFL coaches under the most pressure in 2024

July 24, 2024 11:22 AM
Dan Patrick sits down with Sports Illustrated’s NFL reporter Albert Breer to discuss coaches who are in the hot seat heading into the new season, including Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy, Eagles’ Nick Sirianni and more.
Up Next
nbc_dps_shanahan_belichick_240724.jpg
2:51
Shanahan deserves credit for contacting Belichick
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_jonescontractbreach_240723.jpg
7:22
Jones contract lawsuit is ‘a dysfunctional mess’
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240723.jpg
17:06
PFT Mailbag: The battle to be Texas’ team and more
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_florescaseupdates_240723.jpg
10:47
Flores lawsuit at standstill amidst arbitration
Now Playing
nbc_dps_dponjordanlove_240723.jpg
12:30
Should Packers go all-in on Love after one year?
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_jamarchase_240723.jpg
5:24
Bengals ‘being cheap’, Chase deal unlikely
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_18gameseason_240723.jpg
4:53
Florio: 18-game NFL seasons are ‘inevitable’
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_hassanreddick_240723.jpg
2:42
Reddick reportedly won’t attend Jets training camp
Now Playing
nbc_dps_danielnflsznpreview_240723.jpg
13:28
Barkley ‘re-energized and rejuvenated’ as an Eagle
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_jordanlove_240722.jpg
7:57
Florio: Love putting ‘extra pressure’ on Packers
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_recievers_240722.jpg
16:22
Netflix’s ‘Receivers’ exposes NFL injury flaws
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240722.jpg
15:53
How damages were calculated in Sunday Ticket trial
Now Playing