Watch Now
Rodgers injury spotlights turf vs. grass debate
The Dan Patrick Show weighs in on the turf vs. grass debate in the NFL after Aaron Rodgers' injury, arguing that the league and its team owners are prioritizing the bottom line and "aesthetics" over player safety.
Up Next
What to know about Trotter’s lawsuit against NFL
What to know about Trotter's lawsuit against NFL
Mike Florio breaks down Jim Trotter's lawsuit against the NFL over his firing from NFL Network, including what makes the situation unique and what to expect from the legal process moving forward.
Baumgartner reflects on witnessing Rodgers’ injury
Baumgartner reflects on witnessing Rodgers' injury
Brian Baumgartner joins Dan Patrick to talk about the emotional roller coaster that he went through at the New York Jets week 1 showdown with the Buffalo Bills, seeing Aaron Rodgers go down early in the game.
Sanchez: Jets have enough to compete sans Rodgers
Sanchez: Jets have enough to compete sans Rodgers
Mark Sanchez joins Dan Patrick to discuss whether he's contacted the Jets after Aaron Rodgers' injury, the team's chances to compete under Zach Wilson, Josh Allen's spin on the infamous butt fumble and more.
The slippery slope of sportsbooks voiding bets
The slippery slope of sportsbooks voiding bets
Darren Rovell joins Dan Patrick to talk about the ins and outs of sportsbooks voiding various New York Jets bets after the recent Aaron Rodgers injury, and whether or not that can become a slippery slope.
How McDaniel leveraged Miami’s strengths vs. LAC
How McDaniel leveraged Miami's strengths vs. LAC
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed discuss how the diversion created by the pre and post-snap motion and shifts gave the Miami Dolphins offense an upper hand vs. the Los Angeles Chargers defense in Week 1.
How does Love impact Green Bay’s offense?
How does Love impact Green Bay's offense?
Chris Simms unpacks how Jordan Love has changed the Green Bay Packers offense, including their willingness to attack more down the field and rely heavily on the run game in AJ Dillon and Aaron Jones.
Do Eagles have a weakness vs. the blitz?
Do Eagles have a weakness vs. the blitz?
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed discuss how the New England Patriots defense exposed a weakness for Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles against the blitz in Week 1.
Will White, Williams bounce back in Week 2?
Will White, Williams bounce back in Week 2?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson Jr. evaluate which slow-starting running backs you should believe in and which ones you should be concerned about. They also look at Dalton Schultz’s stock.
Is it time to close out on London, Kirk?
Is it time to close out on London, Kirk?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson Jr. look at some wide receivers who started the season in concerning fantasy fashion and debate if it’s already time to move on.
Berry buying the dip on Burrow, Allen and Hurts
Berry buying the dip on Burrow, Allen and Hurts
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson Jr. discuss why it's not time to panic after slow starts from MVP candidates such as Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, and Jalen Hurts.
Berry likes Aiyuk atop 49ers receiver room
Berry likes Aiyuk atop 49ers receiver room
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson Jr. use the Bartender Special to evaluate some same-team positional battles, including Brandon Aiyuk vs. Deebo Samuel and Bijan Robinson vs. Tyler Allgeier.