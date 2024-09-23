 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400
NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, Truck playoff standings entering Kansas weekend
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Washington set to host Michigan in title game rematch on NBC Sports, Peacock
nbc_pft_panthersraiders_240923.jpg
Sunday Aftermath: Panthers’ resurgence, Anthony Richardson’s struggles and more

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_commandersbengalspreview_240923.jpg
Is Robinson Jr. a reliable option against Bengals?
nbc_ffhh_jagsbillsprvv2_240923.jpg
Will Allen step up against Jaguars?
nbc_ffhh_mnfpreview_240923.jpg
Best player prop-bets in Week 3 MNF doubleheader

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400
NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, Truck playoff standings entering Kansas weekend
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Washington set to host Michigan in title game rematch on NBC Sports, Peacock
nbc_pft_panthersraiders_240923.jpg
Sunday Aftermath: Panthers’ resurgence, Anthony Richardson’s struggles and more

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_commandersbengalspreview_240923.jpg
Is Robinson Jr. a reliable option against Bengals?
nbc_ffhh_jagsbillsprvv2_240923.jpg
Will Allen step up against Jaguars?
nbc_ffhh_mnfpreview_240923.jpg
Best player prop-bets in Week 3 MNF doubleheader

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Watch Now

NFL TD passes dwindling as teams trend toward run

September 23, 2024 11:34 AM
Jon Gruden discusses quarterbacks under siege in the NFL due to teams' inability to pass protect, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes, Bryce Young, whether he'd want to get involved in coaching at the college level, and more.
Up Next
nbc_ffhh_commandersbengalspreview_240923.jpg
2:18
Is Robinson Jr. a reliable option against Bengals?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_jagsbillsprvv2_240923.jpg
2:01
Will Allen step up against Jaguars?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_mnfpreview_240923.jpg
1:44
Best player prop-bets in Week 3 MNF doubleheader
Now Playing
nbc_richardsonstruggles_240923.jpg
5:12
Is it time to panic about Richardson?
Now Playing
nbc_weekendwarriors_240923.jpg
7:25
Berry buying Dalton as a legit fantasy starter
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_jenningsbreakout_240923.jpg
10:02
Has Jennings earned a bigger role with the 49ers?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_henryimpresses_240923.jpg
5:31
Henry proves he’s still a top RB against Cowboys
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_darnoldexcels_240923.jpg
6:29
Darnold a ‘legit borderline QB1' with Vikings
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_chiefsrecap_240923.jpg
8:19
Berry: Kelce ‘looked old’ against Falcons
Now Playing
nbc_pft_ravenscowboysv2_240923.jpg
13:49
Ravens find their superpower vs. Cowboys
Now Playing
nbc_pft_panthersraiders_240923.jpg
1:38
Dalton steps in to lead Panthers over Raiders
Now Playing
nbc_pft_mnf_240923.jpg
0:53
MNF preview: Jags, Bengals desperate to win
Now Playing