NFL TD passes dwindling as teams trend toward run
Jon Gruden discusses quarterbacks under siege in the NFL due to teams' inability to pass protect, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes, Bryce Young, whether he'd want to get involved in coaching at the college level, and more.
Is Robinson Jr. a reliable option against Bengals?
The FFHH crew pick the key players to watch in tonight's Monday Night Football showdown between the Washington Commanders and Cincinnati Bengals.
Will Allen step up against Jaguars?
The FFHH crew picks their key players to watch in tonight's Monday Night Football showdown in the AFC between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills.
Best player prop-bets in Week 3 MNF doubleheader
The FFHH crew previews tonight's Monday Night Football doubleheader between the Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills, and the Washington Commanders vs. Cincinnati Bengals.
Is it time to panic about Richardson?
The FFHH crew takes a look at Anthony Richardson's lackluster performance for the Indianapolis Colts in their win against the Chicago Bears in Week 3.
Berry buying Dalton as a legit fantasy starter
The FFHH crew reacts to Andy Dalton's first start with the Carolina Panthers in place of Bryce Young, and Matthew Berry explains why Dalton can be a legitimate option for your starting lineup.
Has Jennings earned a bigger role with the 49ers?
The FFHH crew Jauan Jennings' sensational performance for the San Francisco 49ers despite his team's Week 3 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
Henry proves he’s still a top RB against Cowboys
The FFHH crew takes a closer look at Derrick Henry's fantasy performance against the Dallas Cowboys and discuss his ceiling with the Baltimore Ravens.
Darnold a ‘legit borderline QB1' with Vikings
Matthew Berry does his best impersonation of a Minnesota Vikings fan following Sam Darnold's incredible performance against the Houston Texans on Sunday.
Berry: Kelce ‘looked old’ against Falcons
The FFHH crew analyze the standout performances from the Kansas City Chiefs' win over the Atlanta Falcons and discuss Travis Kelce's level of production so far through Week 3.
Ravens find their superpower vs. Cowboys
The Ravens pinpointed their identity in a win over the Cowboys, while Dallas added to its frustrations on both sides of the ball.
Dalton steps in to lead Panthers over Raiders
Andy Dalton proved the Panthers right in their choice to bench Bryce Young for him by stuffing the stat sheet en route to Carolina’s first win of the season.