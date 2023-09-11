Watch Now
NFL Week 1 recap: Who had the worst weekend?
Dan Patrick and the crew have all the takeaways from the first Sunday of NFL action for the 2023 season.
Is London’s fantasy value weighed down by Ridder?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss the Atlanta Falcons' offense and what the fantasy struggles of Drake London and Kyle Pitts mean for fantasy managers.
Allgeier can be a fantasy force with the Falcons
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher look at Tyler Allgeier's huge Week 1 in fantasy and what to expect from Aaron Jones after a strong performance against the Bears.
Ridley’s Week 1 fantasy performance ‘not a fluke’
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher analyze Calvin Ridley's dominant Week 1 fantasy performance as well as rookie Anthony Richardson's debut with the Indianapolis Colts.
Gainwell should be immediate pickup in fantasy
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss Philadelphia Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell's fantasy value after Week 1 and what to expect from the New England Patriots offense moving forward.
Expect more big weeks out of Tagovailoa in fantasy
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher break down Tua Tagovailoa's Week 1 fantasy performance vs. the Chargers and why Tyreek Hill remains an elite fantasy wide receiver.
Is Nacua now the Rams’ top fantasy target?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher break down Puka Nacua's big fantasy performance in Week 1 and how the rookie stacks up within the Los Angeles Rams' receiving room moving forward.
Should Watson, Burrow concern fantasy managers?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss Deshaun Watson and Joe Burrow's Week 1 performances and if fantasy managers should worry about either quarterback in weeks to come.
Analyzing Young, Stroud NFL Week 1 debuts
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reflect on the NFL debuts of No. 1 pick Bryce Young and No. 2 pick C.J. Stroud from Week 1.
PFT Draft: NFL Week 1 Sunday statements
Mike Florio and Chris Simms make their picks for the standout performers from Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
Richardson shines in debut despite loss to Jaguars
Mike Florio and Chris Simms recap the Jacksonville Jaguars' Week 1 win over the Indianapolis Colts and share their thoughts on Anthony Richardson's NFL debut.
Mayfield outduels Cousins in Bucs win over Vikings
Mike Florio and Chris Simms detail how Baker Mayfield had success in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers debut in Week 1 against the Minnesota Vikings.