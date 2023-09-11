 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Notre Dame v NC State
Things We Learned: ‘Staying in the moment’ aside, Notre Dame’s ceiling may reach Playoff, raised by Hartman
NBCUNIVERSAL LOGOS -- Pictured: "NBC Sports" Logo -- NBC Photo
Week 2 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets
GOLF: SEP 10 LPGA Kroger Queen City Championship
Women’s golf has a new world No. 1 and she’s only 20

Top Clips

nbc_nas_mm_winnerloser_230911.jpg
Winners and losers from Cup Kansas playoff race
nbc_nas_mm_truex_230911.jpg
Truex in jeopardy of not advancing to Round of 12
nbc_nas_mm_hamlin_230911.jpg
How will Round of 16 results affect Hamlin?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Notre Dame v NC State
Things We Learned: ‘Staying in the moment’ aside, Notre Dame’s ceiling may reach Playoff, raised by Hartman
NBCUNIVERSAL LOGOS -- Pictured: "NBC Sports" Logo -- NBC Photo
Week 2 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets
GOLF: SEP 10 LPGA Kroger Queen City Championship
Women’s golf has a new world No. 1 and she’s only 20

Top Clips

nbc_nas_mm_winnerloser_230911.jpg
Winners and losers from Cup Kansas playoff race
nbc_nas_mm_truex_230911.jpg
Truex in jeopardy of not advancing to Round of 12
nbc_nas_mm_hamlin_230911.jpg
How will Round of 16 results affect Hamlin?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

NFL Week 1 recap: Who had the worst weekend?

September 11, 2023 01:30 PM
Dan Patrick and the crew have all the takeaways from the first Sunday of NFL action for the 2023 season.
Up Next
nbc_berry_sunday_scaries_230911.jpg
2:34
Is London’s fantasy value weighed down by Ridder?
Now Playing
nbc_berry_warriors_230911.jpg
6:44
Allgeier can be a fantasy force with the Falcons
Now Playing
nbc_berry_jags_230911.jpg
8:41
Ridley’s Week 1 fantasy performance ‘not a fluke’
Now Playing
nbc_berry_eagels_230911.jpg
7:16
Gainwell should be immediate pickup in fantasy
Now Playing
nbc_berry_dolphins_230911.jpg
7:31
Expect more big weeks out of Tagovailoa in fantasy
Now Playing
nbc_berry_ramsseahawks_230911.jpg
5:41
Is Nacua now the Rams’ top fantasy target?
Now Playing
nbc_berry_bengals_230911.jpg
7:04
Should Watson, Burrow concern fantasy managers?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_young_230911v2.jpg
3:02
Analyzing Young, Stroud NFL Week 1 debuts
Now Playing
nbc_pft_draft_230911.jpg
5:37
PFT Draft: NFL Week 1 Sunday statements
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jags_230911__261990.jpg
5:20
Richardson shines in debut despite loss to Jaguars
Now Playing
nbc_pft_bucsvikings_230911.jpg
4:26
Mayfield outduels Cousins in Bucs win over Vikings
Now Playing
nbc_pft_superlatives_230911.jpg
13:05
Week 1 superlatives: Titans, Ravens underwhelm
Now Playing