NFL Week 2 Monday Night Football takeaways

September 19, 2023 02:00 PM
Dan Patrick gives his biggest takeaways after Week 2 Monday Night Football, including the state of the running back position after Nick Chubb's injury and expectations for Bryce Young.
Up Next
nbc_berry_waiverwirerbs_230919.jpg
15:49
Berry’s RB pickups: Ford the ‘clear-cut’ top add
Now Playing
nbc_berry_steelersoffensev2_230919.jpg
4:27
Pickens is an upside WR3 in Johnson’s absence
Now Playing
nbc_berry_deshaunstruggles_230919.jpg
3:41
Berry’s fantasy sell-high scenarios for Watson
Now Playing
nbc_berry_chubbinjury_230919.jpg
6:55
Fantasy fallout from Chubb’s season-ending injury
Now Playing
nbc_berry_qbsantewaiversv2_230919.jpg
3:06
Love, Stafford are prime Week 3 QB waiver adds
Now Playing
MPX.jpg
8:33
Berry’s Week 3 WR waiver wire adds: Dell, Atwell
Now Playing
saints.jpg
4:29
Berry’s Saints-Panthers fantasy takeaways
Now Playing
nbc_pft_watsonconcernv4_230919.jpg
16:15
Watson clearly looks ‘out of sync’ with the Browns
Now Playing
nbc_pft_finalplayv3_230919.jpg
6:28
Did Browns deserve flag on final play v. Steelers?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_mahomesnewdealv2_230919.jpg
4:57
Examining Mahomes’ new deal with the Chiefs
Now Playing
nbc_pft_week2draftv2_230919.jpg
6:10
PFT Draft: NFL Week 2 statements
Now Playing
nbc_pk_powerrankingsv2_230919.1_1920x1080.jpg
17:38
Cowboys, 49ers, Eagles atop King’s power rankings
Now Playing