NFL Week 2 Monday Night Football takeaways
Dan Patrick gives his biggest takeaways after Week 2 Monday Night Football, including the state of the running back position after Nick Chubb's injury and expectations for Bryce Young.
Berry’s RB pickups: Ford the ‘clear-cut’ top add
Matthew Berry reviews which running backs fantasy managers should prioritize on Week 3 waivers including Jerome Ford, Roschon Johnson and Tyjae Spears.
Pickens is an upside WR3 in Johnson’s absence
Matthew Berry analyzes the Steelers offense after its Monday night clash with the Browns, detailing George Pickens' immediate outlook and Jaylen Warren's role.
Berry’s fantasy sell-high scenarios for Watson
Matthew Berry explains what fantasy managers should consider doing with Deshaun Watson after his early struggles this season.
Fantasy fallout from Chubb’s season-ending injury
Matthew Berry weighs in on the fantasy implications of Nick Chubb's season-ending injury, highlighting how the loss impacts Cleveland's offense and more.
Love, Stafford are prime Week 3 QB waiver adds
Matthew Berry runs through his top quarterback and tight waiver wire targets for Week 3, potential drop candidates and D/ST streamers.
Berry’s Week 3 WR waiver wire adds: Dell, Atwell
Matthew Berry highlights his favorite wide receiver waiver wire adds including a trio of Texans, Tutu Atwell, Josh Reynolds and more.
Berry’s Saints-Panthers fantasy takeaways
Matthew Berry reviews top fantasy storylines following the Saints and Panthers clash including New Orleans' backfield and Jonathan Mingo's late-season breakout potential.
Watson clearly looks ‘out of sync’ with the Browns
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss why Deshaun Watson just isn’t the same QB he used to be with the Texans, from his throwing mechanics to his lack of composure.
Did Browns deserve flag on final play v. Steelers?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate if Joey Porter Jr. got away with holding Browns WR Donovan Peoples-Jones.
Examining Mahomes’ new deal with the Chiefs
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect Patrick Mahomes’ new deal, where the QB is set to receive $208.1 million from 2023-2026. It’ll be the most in NFL history over a four-year span.
PFT Draft: NFL Week 2 statements
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reveal which platers they believe made the biggest statements in the second week of the NFL season.