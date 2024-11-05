Watch Now
Wright: NFL fans scapegoat officials too often
Nick Wright joined The Dan Le Batard Show to discuss whether or not the Chiefs get bailed out by NFL officials, specifically analyzing a potential false start by Jawaan Taylor in their 30-24 win over the Buccaneers.
Up Next
Analyzing Cowboys acquiring Mingo from Panthers
Analyzing Cowboys acquiring Mingo from Panthers
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers react to Jerry Jones and the Cowboys giving up a fourth-round pick to acquire struggling wide receiver Jonathan Mingo from the Panthers.
Legette, Johnston lead WR Week 10 waiver adds
Legette, Johnston lead WR Week 10 waiver adds
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers reveal their top Week 10 waiver wire wide receiver adds, including Xavier Legette developing into a top target in Carolina and more.
Target Warren, Guerendo in RB Week 10 waiver
Target Warren, Guerendo in RB Week 10 waiver
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers highlight their top running back waiver wire adds Week 10, including Jaylen Warren potentially getting a bigger workload and Isaac Guerendo maybe being the next man up.
Look to add Rodgers, Herbert in Week 10 QB waiver
Look to add Rodgers, Herbert in Week 10 QB waiver
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers examine the top quarterbacks on the Week 10 waiver wire, highlighting Aaron Rodgers and Justin Herbert after their big performances in Week 8.
Snatch up TEs Henry, Gesicki on Week 10 waiver
Snatch up TEs Henry, Gesicki on Week 10 waiver
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers give their top waiver wire targets at the tight end position, including a few under-the-radar producers still available in most leagues.
Update on Ravens, DROY futures bets after Week 9
Update on Ravens, DROY futures bets after Week 9
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers give their top futures bets on DraftKings Sportsbook after Week 9, with including the Ravens win total, DROY and Super Bowl matchup.
Hopkins is looking like a WR2 with the Chiefs
Hopkins is looking like a WR2 with the Chiefs
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers react to DeAndre Hopkins' big performance on Monday Night Football and choose whether they would prefer having Travis Kelce or Cade Otton for the rest of the season.
Cowboys can see what Lance has with Dak injured
Cowboys can see what Lance has with Dak injured
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty explain how the Cowboys will be faced with how important Dak Prescott is, given he’s expected to miss several weeks with a hamstring injury, and what options they have.
How the Bears can turn their season around
How the Bears can turn their season around
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty examine how the Bears have struggled on the road and map out what Chicago needs to do as a young team that has hit a rough patch.
Packers need to self-scout during their bye week
Packers need to self-scout during their bye week
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty discuss how it was demoralizing for the Packers to lose to the Lions at home and why they need to use this time to collect themselves.
Can any team in NFC derail Lions’ Super Bowl run?
Can any team in NFC derail Lions’ Super Bowl run?
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty evaluate if there’s any NFC team that could give the Lions trouble on their quest to the Super Bowl.