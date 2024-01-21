Watch Now
Otton hauls in TD pass to tie game before halftime
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield connects with tight end Cade Otton in the corner of the end zone to tie the game against the Detroit Lions late in the second quarter.
Goff finds Reynolds in back of end zone for a TD
Jared Goff connects with Josh Reynolds on a nine-yard pass for the Lions’ first TD against the Buccaneers in their Divisional Round matchup.
Florio: Johnson a 'favorite' for Commanders HC job
Mike Florio provides an update on Lions OC Ben Johnson's head coaching opportunities and explains why many in league circles believe he's likely to land with the Washington Commanders.
Shanahan proud of 49ers for 'gut check' win
Kyle Shanahan credits his team for overcoming a tough test against the Green Bay Packers in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs.
Mayfield finds comfort being himself with Bucs
Baker Mayfield sits down with Rodney Harrison to talk about finding his comfort zone with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and when he earned the trust of the team.
Harbaugh credits fans for 'deafening' atmosphere
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh talks about fans bringing the noise during their playoff win against the Texans and the Baltimore defense made things difficult for Houston.
Lions willing to do 'whatever it takes' vs. Bucs
Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Penei Sewell express their love for Detroit Lions fans and share the team's mindset heading into their Divisional Round matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Hutchinson: Surreal to win with hometown Lions
Aidan Hutchinson sits down with Mike Tirico to reflect on helping the Detroit Lions earn their first playoff win in over 30 years, playing for his hometown team, his dance background and much more.
Sirianni's future with Eagles has been decided
NBC Sports Philadelphia Eagles pre/postgame Live analyst Ron Jaworski joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss Nick Sirianni's status, Bill Belichick's next head-coaching job, the NFL Divisional Round and more.
Was noise weighing on McCarthy ahead of playoffs?
NFL Network's Jane Slater joins Dan Patrick to discuss Mike McCarthy's remaining with the Dallas Cowboys, including whether the noise was weighing on the head coach and Jerry Jones not making calls to other candidates.
Questions surround Cowboys after another collapse
Bob Sturm joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss the state of the Dallas Cowboys, including his reaction to Mike McCarthy's return as head coach and the chances of Dallas seeing new ownership in the future.
Show Me Something Divisional Round: Barry, Slowik
Mike Florio and Peter King reveal who they believe need to step up in NFL Divisional Round matchups including Texans OC Bobby Slowik, Packers DC Joe Barry, Isiah Pacheco, Jordan Love and more.