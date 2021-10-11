 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
Thomas Heilman breaks Michael Phelps record to open swimming nationals
AUTO: JUN 24 NASCAR Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250
NASCAR penalizes Sheldon Creed for wrecking competitor at Nashville

Top Clips

oly_sww800fr_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238064707547.jpg
Ledecky cruises to 800m free national title
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
Foster wins 200m fly, Heilman breaks U16 mark
nbc_pft_normahuntpassesaway_230605.jpg
Honoring Norma Hunt’s NFL legacy with Chiefs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
Thomas Heilman breaks Michael Phelps record to open swimming nationals
AUTO: JUN 24 NASCAR Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250
NASCAR penalizes Sheldon Creed for wrecking competitor at Nashville

Top Clips

oly_sww800fr_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238064707547.jpg
Ledecky cruises to 800m free national title
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
Foster wins 200m fly, Heilman breaks U16 mark
nbc_pft_normahuntpassesaway_230605.jpg
Honoring Norma Hunt’s NFL legacy with Chiefs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now
Palmer: Meyer 'has the heat on him'
October 11, 2021 03:16 PM
Carson Palmer joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer's tumultuous start to the season and if the Los Angeles Chargers are real contenders in the AFC.
Up Next
nbc_dps_tompelisserointerview_230627.jpeg
15:23
Which NFL coaches are on the hot seat?
Now Playing
nbc_dps_danorlovskyinterview_230621.jpeg
11:31
Orlovsky: Almost impossible to fix gambling in NFL
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_rodgersventure_230620.jpg
4:27
Florio: Rodgers’ crowdfunding ‘just a bad look’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_bearsunhappyclaypoolv2_230616.jpg
3:21
Bears reportedly are unhappy with Claypool
Now Playing
nbc_pft_biggestoffseasonshocks_230616.jpg
5:51
PFT Draft: Most shocking offseason moments
Now Playing
nbc_pft_postoffseasonranks_230616.jpg
1:59
PFT’s post-offseason program power rankings
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jkdobbins_230616.jpg
9:10
Dobbins sat out due to deal, but lacks leverage
Now Playing
nbc_pft_chiefsrings_230616.jpg
7:07
Chiefs receive Super Bowl LVII rings
Now Playing
nbc_pft_chrisjoneslatest_230616.jpg
7:34
Chiefs hope holdout Jones is back by training camp
Now Playing
nbc_pft_dhoppatriots_230616.jpg
18:31
Hopkins will take time for decision after NE visit
Now Playing
nbc_pft_oaklandathleticsmovev2_230616.jpg
20:15
Manfred calls out community about A’s relocation
Now Playing
nbc_pft_davisonathleticsv2_230616.jpg
9:45
Davis doesn’t want A’s possible relocation to LV
Now Playing