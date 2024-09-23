Watch Now
Mahomes finds Rice for Chiefs first TD vs. Falcons
Patrick Mahomes connects with wide receiver Rashee Rice for a 13-yard touchdown pass to even the score in the second quarter.
Cousins connects with wide-open London for TD
Kirk Cousins hits Drake London with a 14-yard pass to put the Falcons up 7-0 after the extra point early in the first quarter against the Chiefs.
Steelers offense not showing panic under OC Smith
Mike Florio caught up with Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III, who says the offense looks different this year because the team doesn't "panic" under offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.
Darnold only focused on ‘the present’
Mike Florio provides the latest on Sam Darnold, who says his knee is “good” coming off of Week 3, and reveals what the QB thinks about possibly being written off too early in his career.
Sirianni speaks to Eagles’ ‘purpose mindset’
Nick Sirianni opens up about how the Eagles grew from their Week 2 loss and channeled that into their Week 3 comeback victory against the Saints.
Payton: Nix ‘hasn’t flinched’ after Week 3 win
Bo Nix 'hasn't flinched' according to Sean Payton, and the Broncos head coach speaks on his quarterback's confidence level after an impressive win over the Buccaneers in Week 3.
O’Connell: Flores is ‘propelling’ Vikings
Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell says he's been having a blast coaching with Brian Flores and that the defensive coordinator is propelling the team through three weeks.
Barkley FaceTimes Garrett details of comeback win
Jason Garrett calls up Saquon Barkley to unpack how the Eagles rallied against the Saints, walk through his mentality on 65-yard touchdown and more.
Inside the film room with Falcons’ Morris
Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris sits down with Tony Dungy to break down film from the first two games of the season, including the game-winning drive against the Eagles in Week 2.
How Morris applies lessons from TB to 2024 Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris talks with Tony Dungy about the biggest lessons learned from his time in Tampa Bay in 2001 and how the Falcons emulate what has stuck with him through the years.
Should fantasy managers trust Perine vs. Falcons?
Matthew Berry and the Fantasy Football Pregame crew preview the fantasy storylines for Chiefs-Falcons on Sunday Night Football, breaking down Kansas City's backfield with Isiah Pacheco sidelined.
Mason, Kelce lead player prop bets for NFL Week 3
Matthew Berry and the Fantasy Football Pregame crew discuss their favorite player props on DraftKings Sportsbook for NFL Week 3, including Jordan Mason, De'Von Achane, and Travis Kelce.