Patrick 'would have sat' Burrow in Week 3 vs. Rams

September 26, 2023 01:45 PM
Dan Patrick discusses Joe Burrow's nagging calf injury and why he would have sat the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night.
nbc_pft_confidencein1-2teamsv2_230926.jpg
10:56
Scale of 1-10: Confidence teams can right the ship
nbc_pft_ramspuntingv2_230926.jpg
19:17
Analyzing Rams’ move to punt when down by 10 late
nbc_dps_namethonwilson_230926.jpg
3:59
Namath has seen enough of Wilson on the Jets
nbc_pft_kelceswift_230926.jpg
4:37
Kelce’s merch sales spike after Swift attends game
nbc_pft_williamsinjury_230926.jpg
1:54
Chargers lose WR Mike Williams for the season
nbc_pft_zachwilson_230926.jpg
10:06
Fans directing anger about Rodgers onto Wilson
nbc_pft_jalencarter_230926.jpg
6:49
Simms: Carter is like a ‘new-age Warren Sapp’
nbc_pft_pushinghurts_230926.jpg
8:40
Eagles have advantage pushing Hurts up the middle
nbc_pft_eaglesdominate_230926.jpg
8:53
Eagles flex ‘physical dominance’ on both sides
nbc_pft_bengalsd_230926.jpg
8:40
The Bengals’ defense ‘saved the day’ vs. the Rams
nbc_pft_joeburrow_230926.jpg
8:41
Risk of Burrow playing injured vs. an 0-3 start
nbc_pk_larpukanacua_230925.jpg
20:37
Rams’ Nacua talks upbringing, setting NFL records
