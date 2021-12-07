 Skip navigation
Watch Now
Patriots beat Bills with ‘magnificent game plan’
December 7, 2021 06:44 PM
Jac Collinsworth and Rodney Harrison analyze the keys behind the Patriots’ MNF win over the Bills and explain why this was an and old school “ground-and-pound” football game that makes Bill Belichick thrive.
