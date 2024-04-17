Watch Now
Schrager explains his predictive NFL mock draft
Peter Schrager joins the Dan Patrick Show to defend his latest 2024 NFL Draft predictions, citing his connections with league coaches, owners, and administrators.
Simms’ ‘24 draft rankings: Top safety prospects
Chris Simms reveals his top two safeties in the 2024 NFL Draft, including Cooper DeJean who is a "physical" player and Ennis Rakestraw Jr., who has "elite quickness."
Simms’ LB draft rankings: No. 1 Edgerrin Cooper
Chris Simms explains to Ahmed Fareed that Texas A&M's Edgerrin Cooper is his top-ranked LB in the 2024 NFL Draft due to his rare athleticism and versatility.
Simms’ safety draft rankings: No. 1 Cooper DeJean
Chris Simms breaks down the film of Cooper DeJean and why he's considering him not just a safety (instead of a cornerback), but the top safety in the 2024 NFL Draft class.
Simms’ safety draft rankings: No. 2 Rakestraw Jr.
Chris Simms explains to Ahmed Fareed that Missouri's Ennis Rakestraw Jr. is ranked No. 2 on his safety list in the 2024 NFL Draft because he is not a "true cover corner," but has potential to be strong inside.
Four QB prospects to visit Commanders on same day
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine why Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, J.J. McCarthy and Michael Penix Jr. would all visit the Commanders on the same day and discuss how this could hurt their time with the team.
How competitive will AFC West be in 2024?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms question how long the Chiefs can hold it together as their stars like Travis Kelce begin to age, as well as how the Chargers will perform under Jim Harbaugh.
Clark tops NFL players in draft-night jersey sales
Mike Florio and Chris Simms shine a light on Caitlin Clark, given Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin said she had the highest-selling jersey on draft night out of any player in any league.
McDonough’s lawyer tees off on ‘horrible’ Bidwill
Mike Florio and Chris Simms sift through the candid assessment Terry McDonough's lawyer offered about Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill and outline the legal process set to follow.
Lawrence has had ‘some conversations’ on contract
Mike Florio and Chris Simms map out Trevor Lawrence's contract options, including looking at the timeline for if the Jags place a franchise tag on him.
Raiders, Broncos, Chiefs, Chargers top draft needs
Mike Florio and Chris Simms rip through the AFC West to identify the biggest draft needs for each team, including a QB in Denver, a young DT and OT for the Chiefs and more.
Dolphins are not looking to draft a QB in Round 1
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze how the Dolphins will approach Tua Tagovailoa's next contract and how the QB has taken steps to strengthen his game.