 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ncaa.png
NCAA fast tracks rule change to make multi-time transfers immediately eligible, matching court order
Thumbnail
Man charged in transport of Masters memorabilia taken from Augusta National
BRITAIN-LONDON-ATHLETICS-DIAMOND LEAGUE
Noah Lyles, Gabby Thomas headline USA Track and Field team for World Athletics Relays

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rbs_leiterexpectations_240417.jpg
Analyzing Leiter’s fantasy upside with Rangers
nbc_roto_rbs_waiverwirebraves_240417.jpg
Fantasy ripple effects from Albies’ injury
nbc_dps_danhurleyinterview_240418.jpg
Hurley describes emotions from back-to-back titles

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ncaa.png
NCAA fast tracks rule change to make multi-time transfers immediately eligible, matching court order
Thumbnail
Man charged in transport of Masters memorabilia taken from Augusta National
BRITAIN-LONDON-ATHLETICS-DIAMOND LEAGUE
Noah Lyles, Gabby Thomas headline USA Track and Field team for World Athletics Relays

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rbs_leiterexpectations_240417.jpg
Analyzing Leiter’s fantasy upside with Rangers
nbc_roto_rbs_waiverwirebraves_240417.jpg
Fantasy ripple effects from Albies’ injury
nbc_dps_danhurleyinterview_240418.jpg
Hurley describes emotions from back-to-back titles

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Schrager explains his predictive NFL mock draft

April 17, 2024 02:39 PM
Peter Schrager joins the Dan Patrick Show to defend his latest 2024 NFL Draft predictions, citing his connections with league coaches, owners, and administrators.
Up Next
nbc_simms_safetycompv2_240417.jpg
6:43
Simms’ ‘24 draft rankings: Top safety prospects
Now Playing
nbc_simms_edgerrincooper_240417.jpg
6:41
Simms’ LB draft rankings: No. 1 Edgerrin Cooper
Now Playing
nbc_csu_cooperdejean_240417.jpg
10:34
Simms’ safety draft rankings: No. 1 Cooper DeJean
Now Playing
nbc_csu_ennisrakestraw_240417.jpg
7:01
Simms’ safety draft rankings: No. 2 Rakestraw Jr.
Now Playing
nbc_pft_washingtonvisitsv2_240417.jpg
4:52
Four QB prospects to visit Commanders on same day
Now Playing
nbc_pft_competitiveafc_240517.jpg
8:03
How competitive will AFC West be in 2024?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_caitlinclark_240417.jpg
1:16
Clark tops NFL players in draft-night jersey sales
Now Playing
nbc_pft_bidwll_240417.jpg
6:42
McDonough’s lawyer tees off on ‘horrible’ Bidwill
Now Playing
nbc_pft_trevorlawrence_240417.jpg
9:07
Lawrence has had ‘some conversations’ on contract
Now Playing
nbc_pft_afcwestdraftneeds_240417.jpg
11:18
Raiders, Broncos, Chiefs, Chargers top draft needs
Now Playing
nbc_pft_dolphinsqbs_240417.jpg
14:10
Dolphins are not looking to draft a QB in Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_pft_cowboysnextyear_240417.jpg
3:33
Will the Cowboys ‘blow up’ roster next year?
Now Playing