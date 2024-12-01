Watch Now
Tomlin proud of effort in 'necessary' win
Mike Tomlin explains why earning an AFC North win at this point in the season on the road is crucial, how they mentally prepared to fight off a fourth quarter Bengals push and more.
FNIA FaceTime: Harris shares why Tomlin is special
Devin McCourty calls up Najee Harris to share how Mike Tomlin is like a father figure but also a best friend, unpack the Steelers' 44-38 win over the Bengals and more.
Harbaugh: Leadership has been key to young players
Jim Harbaugh commends Tarheeb Still for being composed and staying hungry, explains how Derwin James' leadership has been crucial and more, after defeating the Falcons 17-13 in Week 13.
Allen: Bills ‘internally driven’ amid playoff push
Josh Allen chats with Jason Garrett about his development as a player, the mindset it takes to play in Buffalo’s intense weather conditions and why the Bills are primed for a deep playoff run this season.
Allen says he and McDermott have ‘grown together’
Josh Allen talks with Jason Garrett about the mentality of the Buffalo Bills, his relationship with head coach Sean McDermott and more.
Eberflus’ coaching blunder costs Bears vs. Lions
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison break down the Chicago Bears' Thanksgiving loss to the Detroit Lions, particularly the late-game clock management mistake from coach Matt Eberflus.
Parsons says DAL can make a run after Week 13 win
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison discuss the Cowboys win over the Giants on Thanksgiving Day and the message that needs to be sent to Dallas with Micah Parsons saying the team can make a run.
‘Soft’ Dolphins not among NFL best but Packers are
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison agree that the Dolphins just don't have what it takes to hang with the NFL's best teams -- especially in the cold, while Matt LaFleur's Green Bay Packers are among the league's best.
Analyzing Brady’s criticism of former NYG QB Jones
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison react to Tom Brady's criticism of former Giants QB Daniel Jones for requesting his release from the team and how being a former sixth-round pick may have influenced his perspective.
Bears fire head coach Eberflus
The Bears’ mishandling of the final seconds against the Lions appeared to be the final straw for Matt Eberflus, who the team let go on Friday.
Packers enjoy turkey legs post-Thanksgiving win
Josh Jacobs, Jordan Love and Isaiah McDuffie join Melissa Stark and LeRoy Butler to discuss the win over the Dolphins, what it was like to earn turkey legs this year, what they're thankful for and more.
Highlights: Packers stay hot for Thanksgiving win
The Packers outscored the Dolphins 24-3 in the first half, and Miami was unable to overcome the deficit, leading Green Bay to a 30-17 Thanksgiving victory.