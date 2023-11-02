 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_pff_notredameclemson_231101.jpg
And In That Corner: In their worst season in more than a decade, the Clemson Tigers are still plenty talented
TJ Moore.jpg
TJ Moore Honored as a 2024 All-American as Part of All-American Bowl’s Road to the Dome Tour
Drelon Miller.jpg
Drelon Miller Welcomed to 2024 All-American Bowl with Virtual Jersey Presentation

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_lovehateqbs_231102.jpg
Berry’s Week 9 QB Love/Hate led by Burrow, Jones
nbc_nas_mm_nxspreview_231102.jpg
Xfinity will see new champion in 2023 at Phoenix
nbc_nas_mm_seasonmoments_231102.jpg
Most memorable moments from the 2023 NASCAR season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_pff_notredameclemson_231101.jpg
And In That Corner: In their worst season in more than a decade, the Clemson Tigers are still plenty talented
TJ Moore.jpg
TJ Moore Honored as a 2024 All-American as Part of All-American Bowl’s Road to the Dome Tour
Drelon Miller.jpg
Drelon Miller Welcomed to 2024 All-American Bowl with Virtual Jersey Presentation

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_lovehateqbs_231102.jpg
Berry’s Week 9 QB Love/Hate led by Burrow, Jones
nbc_nas_mm_nxspreview_231102.jpg
Xfinity will see new champion in 2023 at Phoenix
nbc_nas_mm_seasonmoments_231102.jpg
Most memorable moments from the 2023 NASCAR season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Ingold on MIA offense before the game in Germany

November 2, 2023 12:43 PM
Peter King sits down with Alec Ingold in Frankfurt, Germany ahead of Sunday's matchup vs. the Chiefs. The two discuss the differences of playing abroad, Ingold's experience in six different positions this year and more.
Up Next
nbc_ffhh_lovehateqbs_231102.jpg
6:03
Berry’s Week 9 QB Love/Hate led by Burrow, Jones
Now Playing
nbc_csu_bestbets_231102.jpg
2:33
CIN, PHI, ATL, CLE among NFL Week 9 best bets
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_lovehaterbs_231102.jpg
16:11
Berry’s Week 9 RB Love/Hate: Barkley, Jones lead
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_rotoplayernews_231102.jpg
3:37
Impact of Watson, Stafford injuries in Week 9
Now Playing
nbc_simms_texans_231102v2.jpg
3:28
Week 9 preview: Buccaneers vs. Texans
Now Playing
nbc_simms_packers_231102.jpg
2:47
Week 9 preview: Rams vs. Packers
Now Playing
nbc_simms_browns_231102v2__907770.jpg
2:13
Week 9 preview: Cardinals vs. Browns
Now Playing
nbc_simms_mnfpreview_231102.jpg
4:02
Week 9 preview: Chargers vs. Jets
Now Playing
nbc_simms_billsvsbengals_231102.jpg
3:26
Week 9 preview: Bills vs. Bengals
Now Playing
nbc_simms_cowboysvseagles_231102.jpg
3:13
Week 9 preview: Cowboys vs. Eagles
Now Playing
nbc_simms_seahawks_231102.jpg
3:17
Week 9 preview: Seahawks vs. Ravens
Now Playing
nbc_simms_nygvsraiders_231102.jpg
2:10
Week 9 preview: Giants vs. Raiders
Now Playing