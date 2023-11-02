Watch Now
Ingold on MIA offense before the game in Germany
Peter King sits down with Alec Ingold in Frankfurt, Germany ahead of Sunday's matchup vs. the Chiefs. The two discuss the differences of playing abroad, Ingold's experience in six different positions this year and more.
Berry’s Week 9 QB Love/Hate led by Burrow, Jones
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers discuss signal-callers landing on Berry's Week 9 Love/Hate list, including Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa, Daniel Jones and Geno Smith.
CIN, PHI, ATL, CLE among NFL Week 9 best bets
Chris Simms and Mike Florio go over their favorite bets for NFL Week 9, including agreement on the Bengals making a statement over the Bills and an Eagles win at home, with odds presented by DraftKings Sportsbook.
Berry’s Week 9 RB Love/Hate: Barkley, Jones lead
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers discuss players on Berry's running back Love/Hate list for Week 9, led by Saquon Barkley, Jonathan Taylor and Aaron Jones.
Impact of Watson, Stafford injuries in Week 9
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers review the latest Rotoworld Player News, including the significance of injuries to QBs Deshaun Watson and Matthew Stafford in Week 9.
Week 9 preview: Buccaneers vs. Texans
Chris Simms calls the tilt in Houston between the Texans and Bucs a "coin flip" at this point given the inconsistent play from both squads this season, but Mike Florio believes Baker Mayfield is the difference maker.
Week 9 preview: Rams vs. Packers
Chris Simms wouldn't be shocked if Matthew Stafford suits up despite his thumb instead of Brett Rypien, but regardless of who starts at quarterback for Los Angeles, Simms has the Rams winning, but Mike Florio disagrees.
Week 9 preview: Cardinals vs. Browns
Chris Simms and Mike Florio break down how Clayton Tune will hold up against the Browns, who need this win if they want to stay in the mix.
Week 9 preview: Chargers vs. Jets
Chris Simms and Mike Florio preview the Week 9 matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and New York Jets, and analyze whether or not the Jets can continue to ride the momentum into another victory.
Week 9 preview: Bills vs. Bengals
Chris Simms and Mike Florio are surprised the Cincinnati Bengals are only favored by two points (per DraftKings Sportsbook) over the Buffalo Bills, because they're confident Joe Burrow and co. will take care of business.
Week 9 preview: Cowboys vs. Eagles
Chris Simms and Mike Florio preview the Week 9 NFC East showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles, and think the game being at Lincoln Financial Field could be the deciding factor in the outcome.
Week 9 preview: Seahawks vs. Ravens
Chris Simms and Mike Florio believe the Seattle Seahawks have exceeded expectations but might not quite be ready for one of football's best teams in the Baltimore Ravens.