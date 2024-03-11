Watch Now
49ers reportedly plan to release Armstead
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down reports Arik Armstead declined a pay cut and as a result, the 49ers likely will release him.
Chiefs ‘found the sweet spot’ for Jones
Mike Florio and Chris Simms sift through the five-year deal Chris Jones and the Chiefs agreed to and discuss why the DT deserves that level of compensation.
Wilson plans to sign with PIT, who play DEN in ’24
Mike Florio and Chris Simms take a deep dive into the Steelers’ 2024 schedule, which could have a highly-anticipated game against the Broncos.
Jeudy to the Browns means ‘no excuses’ for Watson
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack the Broncos’ move to send Jerry Jeudy to the Browns in exchange for a 2024 fifth- and six-round pick, as well as what this means for Deshaun Watson.
If not Cousins in Minnesota, then who?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore if they anticipate Kirk Cousins giving the Vikings a chance to beat a potential offer from the Falcons and outline potential options at QB for Minnesota.
LAC reportedly open to trade offers for veterans
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect reports the Chargers would be willing to review offers for Khalil Mack, Joey Bosa, Mike Williams and Keenan Allen.
Mayfield ‘rising again’ for new deal in Tampa Bay
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect why Baker Mayfield agreeing to a three-year deal in Tampa Bay was a smart move and how his play is trending upward again.
Unpacking Fields’ most likely landing spots
Mike Florio and Chris Simms spell out why Justin Field’s options are limited if the Falcons don’t pull through for the QB.
Simms: Jones is ‘an insurance policy’ for Jags
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss why there are limited options for QBs in the NFL at the moment, after the Patriots decided to trade Mac Jones to the Jaguars for a sixth-round draft pick.
Wilson will be a ‘breath of fresh air’ for Tomlin
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain how Russell Wilson’s attitude will rub off on the team in a positive way and why the Pittsburgh coaching staff could “unleash the old Russ.”
Wilson ‘can revive’ the Steelers locker room
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack the news Russell Wilson plans to sign with the Steelers, including how his style of play is a “perfect fit” for Pittsburgh and why this puts Kenny Pickett on notice.
PFT Draft: Movies we watch once a year
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons reveal which movies they make an attempt to watch once a year.