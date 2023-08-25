 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

49ers being great not an excuse for Lance mistake

August 25, 2023 08:36 AM
Mike Florio and Mike Florio assess John Lynch's recent comments on Trey Lance, discussing the best-case scenario for the QBs future and the greater impact of how the team got here.
Up Next
nbc_pft_mariota_v3_230825.jpg
12:51
Can Eagles trust Mariota as an effective backup?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_terrymclaurin_230825.jpg
5:04
McLaurin, Jeudy status for Week 1 in question
Now Playing
nbc_pft_draft_230825.jpg
6:30
PFT Draft: Preseason Week 3 show me something
Now Playing
nbc_pft_stroud_230825.jpg
4:30
‘No reason’ to not name Stroud Week 1 starter
Now Playing
nbc_pft_dolphinstaylor_230825.jpg
8:10
How high might Dolphins go to trade for Taylor?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_brownsqbs_230825.jpg
6:38
Analyzing how the Browns carried out Dobbs trade
Now Playing
nbc_pft_simmonstrade_230825_1920x1080.jpg
6:03
Cardinals ‘waving the white flag’ after trades
Now Playing
nbc_pft_anthonyrichardson_230825.jpg
11:36
Richardson showing traits Colts are excited about
Now Playing
nbc_pft_kennypickett_230825.jpg
10:18
Steelers, Pickett have potential to be explosive
Now Playing
nbc_pft_qbstrugglesv2.jpg
10:44
Examining why it didn’t work for Lance, Jimmy G
Now Playing
nbc_pft_draft_230824.jpg
4:45
PFT Draft: QBs who should have chips on shoulder
Now Playing
nbc_pft_trueorfalse_230824.jpg
1:11
Will McKee win Eagles backup QB job over Mariota?
Now Playing