 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tjwatt_250602.jpg
Steelers ‘should’ve gotten ahead’ of Watt contract
nbc_pft_kwesimensah_250602.jpg
Adofo-Mensah agrees to extension in Minnesota
nbc_pft_brycehuff_250602.jpg
49ers, Eagles reportedly close on trade for Huff

Other PFT Content

DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tjwatt_250602.jpg
Steelers ‘should’ve gotten ahead’ of Watt contract
nbc_pft_kwesimensah_250602.jpg
Adofo-Mensah agrees to extension in Minnesota
nbc_pft_brycehuff_250602.jpg
49ers, Eagles reportedly close on trade for Huff

Other PFT Content

DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

49ers, Eagles reportedly close on trade for Huff

June 2, 2025 08:53 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack reports involving a trade for Bryce Huff and spell out why this is the example of rectifying a mistake quickly, rather than doubling down.

Related Videos

nbc_pft_tjwatt_250602.jpg
02:23
Steelers ‘should’ve gotten ahead’ of Watt contract
nbc_pft_kwesimensah_250602.jpg
07:38
Adofo-Mensah agrees to extension in Minnesota
nbc_pft_objgiants_250602.jpg
11:30
OBJ claims he ‘never’ wanted to leave Giants
nbc_pft_boomorbust_250602.jpg
10:50
Biggest ‘boom or bust’ NFL offseason additions
nbc_pft_patsotherweapons_250602.jpg
56
Patriots could realize they don’t need Diggs
nbc_pft_diggssigning_250602.jpg
11:02
Why did Patriots take a chance signing Diggs?
diggs.jpg
10:33
Evaluating likelihood of Patriots cutting Diggs
nbc_roto_kyrenwilliams_250530.jpg
01:38
Rams have made ‘positive progress’ with Williams
nbc_roto_isiahpacheco_250530.jpg
01:32
Pacheco ‘looks tremendous’ in Chiefs OTAs
nbc_roto_rasheerice_250530.jpg
01:14
Rice trending up with no limitations at OTAs
nbc_pft_flagfootball_250530.jpg
04:02
Could flag football athletes play vs. NFL’s best?
nbc_pft_june1_250530.jpg
02:09
What makes June 1 critical date on NFL calendar
nbc_pft_justinfields_250530.jpg
04:48
Jets could ‘unlock’ something in Fields
nbc_pft_tuckerreleased_250530.jpg
09:53
Ravens weren’t comfortable with Tucker uncertainty
nbc_pft_willlevis_250530.jpg
08:13
Titans keeping Levis on roster is ‘dysfunctional’
nbc_pft_tyreekhilloptions_250530.jpg
05:54
Hill doesn’t have many options besides Dolphins
nbc_pft_camward_250530.jpg
02:28
Ward’s experience makes him clear starter in TEN
nbc_pft_tyreekhillcaptain_250530.jpg
08:44
Hill doesn’t feel he ‘deserves’ to be a captain
nbc_pft_tyreekhilllevelofplay_250530.jpg
02:23
How long Hill can maintain high level of play
nbc_pft_danquinn_250530.jpg
05:49
Quinn looks good because he has Daniels
nbc_pft_commandersweapons_250530.jpg
10:05
Daniels embracing offseason work is ‘encouraging’
nbc_pft_commanderseaglesgap_250530.jpg
06:14
Has WAS significantly closed the gap with PHI?
nbc_roto_pearsall_250529.jpg
01:11
Report: Pearsall has worked extensively with Purdy
nbc_roto_nabers_250529.jpg
01:14
Nabers limited in team activities with toe injury
DanielJonesColtsBet.jpg
02:08
Can Jones beat out Richardson for Colts’ QB job?
nbc_pft_saintsqb_250529.jpg
03:01
Which Doesn’t Belong and Why: Saints QBs
nbc_pft_giantsqb_250529.jpg
03:05
Which Doesn’t Belong and Why: Giants QBs
nbc_pft_jimirsay_250529.jpg
02:15
King opens up about his fondest Irsay memories
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250529.jpg
04:14
PFT Draft: Show me something this offseason
nbc_pft_varbel_on_diggs_250529.jpg
02:59
Vrabel wants his players to make ‘great decisions’

Latest Clips

nbc_nas_whatdriverssaid_250601.jpg
03:23
Cup drivers recap Nashville race won by Blaney
nbc_golf_gcpscheffler_250601.jpg
02:23
Scheffler borrowing top qualities from golf greats
nbc_nas_cbnashville400_250601.jpg
14:58
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville
nbc_golf_sales_valuedpreffinalrd_250601.jpg
01:56
Strong Round 4 benefits Stark in USWO victory
superbikes.jpg
14:07
MotoAmerica Superbikes, Road America Race 2
starkfinalround.jpg
10:27
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Women’s Open, Final Round
nbc_lftheuswopen_schefflerintv_250601.jpg
02:18
Scottie on closing skill: Sundays are the most fun
nbc_lftheuswopen_kordasoundreax_250601.jpg
03:38
Korda extra motivated after narrow USWO defeat
set_site.jpg
10:51
Stark shares mid-week swing epiphany, more on set
trophy_site.jpg
07:38
‘Surreal': Stark receives Harton S. Semple Trophy
nbc_golf_kordaintv_250601.jpg
01:00
Korda: USWO defeat hurts, but ‘no complaints’
nbc_golf_memorialrd4_250601.jpg
10:59
Highlights: the Memorial Tournament, Final Round
oly_atm1500_250601.jpg
04:41
Kerr powers to narrow win in men’s 1500m race
Kenny_raw.jpg
02:31
Bednarek notches 100m PB for Philly slam sweep
mjw_raw.jpg
03:21
Jefferson-Wooden sets 100m WL in slam sweep
oly_atm200_250601.jpg
02:37
Ogando holds on for 200m win at Grand Slam Track
oly_atw200_250601.jpg
03:05
Paulino takes command to sweep long sprints in PHI
oly_atm3000_usawin_250601.jpg
05:56
Young scores 3000m win in Grand Slam Track debut
oly_atw100_jamaicawin_250601.jpg
02:42
Nugent outlasts McLaughlin-Levrone for slam title
cunningham_gst.jpg
03:09
Britt hangs on for slam as Cunningham wins 100m
bassitt_raw.jpg
03:46
Bassitt grits out long hurdles Philly slam title
spieth_site.jpg
01:55
Spieth JUST misses gallery ... and saves par
hiltznewthumb.jpg
01:53
Olympian Nikki Hiltz on how they celebrate Pride
nbc_nas_xfinitynashv_250531.jpg
09:56
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Nashville on The CW
deegan_hangtown.jpg
06:50
Kobusch, Shimoda test Deegan at Hangtown
scottie_site.jpg
01:25
Scheffler makes his move on Moving Day at Memorial
jett_hangtown.jpg
10:02
Lawrence-Tomac rivalry alive and well at Hangtown
nbc_mx_whatdriverssaid_250531.jpg
07:34
What riders said after Hangtown Motocross Classic
nbc_mx_elitomacintv_250531.jpg
36
Tomac recaps up-and-down Hangtown MX Classic
hangtown.jpg
21:06
Highlights: Pro Motocross Round 2, Hangtown