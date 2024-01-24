 Skip navigation
49ers' interest in Brady showed Shanahan's honesty

January 24, 2024 08:19 AM
Chris Simms explains to Mike Florio how Kyle Shanahan being straight up to Brock Purdy about his previous aspirations to get Tom Brady is an example of how honest is his with his players.
