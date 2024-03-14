 Skip navigation
Rodgers’ conspiracies under political microscope

March 14, 2024 08:54 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss how Aaron Rodgers’ tendency to embrace conspiracy theories, such as with 9/11 and Sandy Hook, could be problematic in his potential to be a VP candidate.
