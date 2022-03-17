 Skip navigation
Addition of Jones among Raiders roster shakeups

March 17, 2022 08:41 AM
The Raiders have been busy, reportedly agreeing to a three-year deal with Chandler Jones, cutting Carl Nassib and trading Yannick Ngakoue to the Colts.
