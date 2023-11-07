Watch Now
Analyzing Cardinals’ plan to start Murray Week 10
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons acknowledge there is a business reason not to play Kyler Murray, but explore the decision to do so anyway.
Which doesn’t belong: Categorizing AFC teams
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons play a round of “Which doesn’t belong and why” to analyze the 5-3 Steelers, Browns and Bengals, as well as the two-loss Chiefs, Ravens and Jaguars.
Young ‘wasn’t mad’ about trade from Commanders
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons dive into the human aspects of making trades and why there’s a balance between having personal connections with players and taking a robotic approach to leave emotions out of it.
Florio: Dorsey is not getting it done for Bills
After the Bills' 24-18 loss to the Bengals, Mike Florio and Myles Simmons raise the question of when Buffalo should admit Ken Dorsey's offense is not working, even with Josh Allen.
‘No-brainer’ Dobbs deserves the start vs. Saints
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons agree that Josh Dobbs has been spectacular, despite being thrown in very quickly after the Kirk Cousins injury, and should certainly start next against the Saints.
Allen makes ‘arguably’ the catch of the year
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons reflect on Chargers WR Keenan Allen joining the 10,000-yard club, his impressive catch against the Jets and his overall consistency.
Wilson has not proved he’s ‘the guy’ after Rodgers
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons take a candid look at what Zach Wilson has shown thus far and map out why it’s unlikely he’ll take the helm after Aaron Rodgers’ stint with the Jets.
Falcons need to start Heinicke to ‘stay afloat’
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons examine why ultimately, the Falcons have a better shot with Taylor Heinicke right now than Desmond Ridder.
Should Rodgers come back if Jets O-line is weak?
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons discuss Aaron Rodgers' quick recovery so far, and if he'll really want to come back this season to a struggling Jets offense.
Z. Wilson, Jets’ offense ‘set back’ after MNF loss
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons examine how the Jets’ offensive struggles are a combination of Zach Wilson, Nathaniel Hackett and the offensive line, after falling to the Chargers on MNF.
Florio: If Jets lose to LV, they’re ‘done’ by Dec.
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons discuss the Jets' offensive foes and the importance of Sunday's matchup against the Raiders, especially in light of Aaron Rodgers' desire to come back.
Hutchinson, Lions not naïve to the big picture
Aidan Hutchinson joins Mike Florio to talk about Halloween costumes, keeping weight on during the NFL season and whether the Detroit Lions are aiming for the No. 1 seed in the NFC.