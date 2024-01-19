 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Analyzing DAL's defensive, offensive woes vs. GB

January 19, 2024 08:10 AM
Following the Cowboys' disastrous Wild Card loss, Mike Florio and Peter King evaluate Dan Quinn's tough sell as a head coach candidate and why Dallas has 'so much' to worry about in 2024.
Up Next
nbc_pft_showmesomething_240119.jpg
7:26
Show Me Something Divisional Round: Barry, Slowik
Now Playing
nbc_pft_tomlin_240119.jpg
6:01
Examining Tomlin’s contract status with Steelers
Now Playing
nbc_pft_buclio_240119.jpg
3:14
Buccaneers-Lions clash could go down to the wire
Now Playing
nbc_pft_pac49ers_240119.jpg
5:21
Packers have momentum going into Divisional Round
Now Playing
nbc_pft_mahomes_240119.jpg
4:14
Mahomes, Allen set to duel in ‘coin-flip’ matchup
Now Playing
nbc_pft_benjohnson_240119.jpg
5:26
King: HC interviews mid-playoffs are ‘distasteful’
Now Playing
USATSI_22173940_copy.jpg
9:06
‘Pressure is on’ Jackson in meeting with Texans
Now Playing
nbc_pft_vrabel_240119.jpg
9:24
Vrabel, Seahawks are a ‘match made in heaven’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_mccarthyprescott_240119.jpg
10:34
Cowboys roster is a ‘leaking dam’ going into 2024
Now Playing
nbc_pft_belichick_240119.jpg
11:25
Belichick’s meeting with Blank is ‘significant’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jerryjones_240119.jpg
13:58
Florio: Jones values Cowboys brand over SB title
Now Playing
nbc_simms_gbvsfpreview_240118.jpg
8:05
Divisional Round preview: Packers vs. 49ers
Now Playing