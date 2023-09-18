 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Analyzing Dolphins vs. Patriots SNF finish

September 18, 2023 08:15 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze the end of the Dolphins vs. Patriots game on Sunday Night Football and if the officials called the right spot on New England's fourth down attempt.
Up Next
nbc_pft_giantscardswshden_230918.jpg
5:35
Barkley injured, Commanders squeak by Broncos
Now Playing
nbc_pft_phinspatsv2_230918.jpg
18:34
McDaniel, Dolphins ushering in new era of football
Now Playing
nbc_pft_superlatives_230918.jpg
12:18
Week 2 superlatives: Allen bounces back vs. LV
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jets_230918.jpg
6:01
Jets, Saleh ‘can’t panic’ after loss vs. Cowboys
Now Playing
nbc_pft_cowboysjets_230918.jpg
8:39
Micah Parsons was ‘one-man wrecking crew’ vs. Jets
Now Playing
nbc_pft_dolphinspatsv2_230915.jpg
5:32
Can the Patriots slow down the Dolphins offense?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_showmesomething_230915.jpg
8:15
Show Me Something Week 2: Fields, Burrow, Allen
Now Playing
kcjaxpreviewchrisjones.jpg
8:12
Chiefs potentially getting stars back against Jags
Now Playing
nbc_pft_kirkperformance_230915.jpg
9:55
Cousins’ play, personality holding Vikings back?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_vikingstournovers_230915.jpg
7:57
Vikings plagued by turnovers in loss to Eagles
Now Playing
nbc_pft_zachwilson_230915.jpg
10:05
Will Wilson keep Jets competitive without Rodgers?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_touchbackfumble_230915.jpg
9:10
Does NFL need to change end zone touchback rule?
Now Playing