 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Analyzing Jets' defensive approach against Eagles

October 13, 2023 08:43 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King discuss Robert Saleh and the Jets' defensive approach when they face Jalen Hurts and the Eagles in Week 6.
Up Next
nbc_pft_showmesomethingdraft_231013.jpg
6:22
PFT Draft: Fields can keep momentum going
Now Playing
nbc_pft_raiderspats_231013.jpg
5:23
Can Belichick, Pats rebound after blowout losses?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_dogsoftheweek_231013.jpg
2:23
DraftKings Sportsbooks Week 6 underdogs: Bucs
Now Playing
nbc_pft_coltsjags_231013.jpg
2:35
Colts still ‘have a chance’ to win with Minshew
Now Playing
nbc_pft_detvstb_231013.jpg
9:39
Mayfield has big opportunity vs. Lions in Week 6
Now Playing
nbc_pft_seavscin_231013.jpg
10:56
‘We’ll learn a lot about’ the Seahawks in Week 6
Now Playing
nbc_pft_paytonsfuture_231013.jpg
9:00
Evaluating Payton’s future with Broncos after 2023
Now Playing
nbc_pft_sfvsbrowns_231013.jpg
11:32
Further clarity on Watson’s injury is ‘warranted’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_broncosfuture_231013.jpg
22:31
Broncos’ season is ‘over’ after loss to Chiefs
Now Playing
nbc_pft_chiefsbroncosrecap_231013.jpg
12:40
Chiefs’ surging defense is ‘stacking wins’
Now Playing
nbc_simms_dalvslac_231012.jpg
2:42
Week 6 preview: Cowboys vs. Chargers
Now Playing
nbc_simms_nygvsbuf_231012.jpg
2:49
Week 6 preview: Giants vs. Bills
Now Playing