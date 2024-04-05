Watch Now
Analyzing Allen’s leadership style
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons take a deep dive into how Josh Allen handled Stefon Diggs and why the trade indicates Buffalo wanted to make it clear the Bills are Allen’s team.
Watson confident shoulder will be ready by Week 1
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons explain why it’s one thing to be ready for Week 1 and another thing to still be on the field later in the season.
Rams have a key opportunity with young talent
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons shine a light on Puka Nacua and outline expectations for the Rams this season.
NFL teams who can’t afford slow starts to 2024
From the Jets to the Cowboys, Mike Florio and Myles Simmons identify which teams need to hit the ground running in the fall.
McDonough files lawsuit against Cardinals, Bidwell
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons sift through the legal components of the defamation lawsuit Terry McDonough and his family have filed against the Cardinals and owner Michael Bidwell.
Take Your Pick: Rams vs. Chargers storylines
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons play a round of “Take Your Pick” to assess which team has a better shot at the playoffs, to win the division and better positioned to overcome a key loss.
Harbaugh’s attitude can turn the Chargers around
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons soak in Jim Harbaugh’s latest saying and describe why he’s the right person for the job.
Did Bills pick the right time to move Diggs?
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons evaluate the timing of the Bills trading Stefon Diggs and how it might affect Buffalo's draft strategy.
Diggs will be a ‘test of leadership’ for Stroud
Mike Florio and Chris Simms weigh in on how Stefon Diggs will mesh with C.J. Stroud and the Texans’ leadership style.
Texans ‘gutsy’ to restructure Diggs’ contract
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons sift through the Texans’ move to restructure Stefon Diggs’ contract so that the WR will become an unrestricted free agent after the 2024 season.
Bills become ‘attractive destination’ for WRs
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons shed light on the positive side of the Stefon Diggs trade for the Bills, given the allure of Josh Allen could make Buffalo an ideal landing spot for high-profile WRs.
Film breakdown: Nix, Simms review USC tape
Bo Nix and Chris Simms analyze the Oregon quarterback's 2023 game film against USC, discussing his progressions, his throwing mechanics and how he breaks down the defense.