 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Analyzing Rams’ move to punt when down by 10 late

September 26, 2023 10:17 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms weigh in on if the Rams’ move to punt when they were down by 10 points with six minutes to go is an indication Sean McVay wasn't prioritizing trying to win.
Up Next
nbc_pft_confidencein1-2teamsv2_230926.jpg
10:56
Scale of 1-10: Confidence teams can right the ship
Now Playing
nbc_pft_kelceswift_230926.jpg
4:37
Kelce’s merch sales spike after Swift attends game
Now Playing
nbc_pft_williamsinjury_230926.jpg
1:54
Chargers lose WR Mike Williams for the season
Now Playing
nbc_pft_zachwilson_230926.jpg
10:06
Fans directing anger about Rodgers onto Wilson
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jalencarter_230926.jpg
6:49
Simms: Carter is like a ‘new-age Warren Sapp’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_pushinghurts_230926.jpg
8:40
Eagles have advantage pushing Hurts up the middle
Now Playing
nbc_pft_eaglesdominate_230926.jpg
8:53
Eagles flex ‘physical dominance’ on both sides
Now Playing
nbc_pft_bengalsd_230926.jpg
8:40
The Bengals’ defense ‘saved the day’ vs. the Rams
Now Playing
nbc_pft_joeburrow_230926.jpg
8:41
Risk of Burrow playing injured vs. an 0-3 start
Now Playing
nbc_pft_chargersvikings_230925.jpg
11:34
Herbert’s rebound fuels Chargers’ tight Week 3 win
Now Playing
nbc_pft_brownstitans_230925.jpg
8:24
Watson, defense lead Browns to lopsided Week 3 win
Now Playing
nbc_pft_steelersraiders_230925.jpg
18:12
Steelers brought physicality in win over Raiders
Now Playing