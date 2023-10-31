Watch Now
Anderson defends non-call live during MNF
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why the league opened up Pandora’s box by having Walt Anderson defend officiating during the game and how transparency needs to be a consistent effort, not a one-time thing.
Gibbs has breakout game on MNF vs. Raiders
Mike Florio and Chris Simms applaud Jahmyr Gibbs after his standout performance and recall everyone who said the RB shouldn’t have been drafted so early.
Lions defeat Raiders despite Goff’s pick 6
Mike Florio and Chirs Simms analyze the roller coaster victory by the Lions, after Jared Goff threw a pick 6 among a slew of errors against the Raiders.
Cardinals have a ‘delicate’ situation at QB
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate if it’s too soon to start Kyler Murray, as well as weigh in on Clayton Tune’s potential.
Are the Falcons ‘soft-benching’ Ridder in Week 9?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect Arthur Smith’s explanation for waiting until Wednesday to name their starting QB for Week 9.
Adams is being ‘left behind’ by Raiders offense
Mike Florio and Chris Simms talk about Raiders WR Davante Adams' potential to be great with other teams, but the clock is ticking with the looming trade deadline.
‘Drastic’ measures are needed for the Raiders
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reflect on the Raiders' 26-14 loss to the Lions and discuss Davante Adams' frustrations, Josh McDaniels' head coaching stats and Jimmy Garoppolo's recent weak performances.
NFL trade deadline: Players, teams to watch
Mike Florio and Chris Simms provide insight on which players could be on the move as teams look to strengthen their rosters before the NFL trade deadline.
Bills add Fournette to practice squad as insurance
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss why they aren’t willing to put much stock in Leonard Fournette heading to the Bills’ practice squad.
Seahawks acquire ‘versatile’ Williams from Giants
Mike Florio and Chris Simms map out how Leonard Williams will help increase Seattle’s physicality and why this move proves the Seahawks are looking to elevate their game.
PHI mistakes ‘don’t matter’ with so much firepower
Mike Florio and Chris Simms praise the Eagles, who now hold the best record in the NFL, after securing the victory over the Commanders, but also credit Sam Howell and Washington's ability to keep it close.
Unpacking an ‘ugly’ Jets-Giants Week 8 matchup
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack a 'weird' game between the Jets and Giants, calling it one of the 'ugliest offensive performances' in recent memory.