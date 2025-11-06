 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_macjones_251106.jpg
Robinson: Jones ‘is a luxury’ right now
nbc_pft_mailbag_251106.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Top Raiders-Broncos storylines
nbc_pft_anthonyrichardson_251106.jpg
Why Colts cannot go back to Richardson in 2026

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_macjones_251106.jpg
Robinson: Jones ‘is a luxury’ right now
nbc_pft_mailbag_251106.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Top Raiders-Broncos storylines
nbc_pft_anthonyrichardson_251106.jpg
Why Colts cannot go back to Richardson in 2026

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

What’s next for Murray after going on IR?

November 6, 2025 07:47 AM
Mike Florio examines the Cardinals’ decision to place Kyler Murray on IR with his foot injury and explores if there is another team that would want to pick him up in the offseason.

Related Videos

nbc_pft_macjones_251106.jpg
02:25
Robinson: Jones ‘is a luxury’ right now
nbc_pft_mailbag_251106.jpg
04:28
PFT Mailbag: Top Raiders-Broncos storylines
nbc_pft_anthonyrichardson_251106.jpg
01:55
Why Colts cannot go back to Richardson in 2026
nbc_pft_gardnerjones_251106.jpg
11:55
How Colts will need to manage deals in future
nbc_pft_saucegardner_251106.jpg
07:40
Colts know Gardner’s resume speaks for itself
nbc_pft_quinnenwilliams_251106.jpg
02:22
Jets knew Williams was frustrated prior to trade
nbc_pft_jetsfiresale_251106.jpg
04:39
Glenn wants a team that Jets fans will be proud of
nbc_ffhh_openorcloseit_251105.jpg
18:00
Stick with Odunze, Dobbins; Bench Lawrence, Kamara
nbc_csu_steelersdvscolts_251104.jpg
09:19
How did Steelers halt Colts’ offense in Week 9?
nbc_csu_draftkingsmidszn_251104.jpg
04:55
Simms reveals midseason NFL award picks
nbc_ffhh_adonaimitchell_251105.jpg
02:22
WR Mitchell ‘gets to play’ in weak Jets offense
nbc_ffhh_rashidshaheed_251105.jpg
10:23
Seahawks acquiring WR Shaheed is ‘pretty exciting’
nbc_ffhh_brockbowers_251105.jpg
04:02
Will Bowers benefit from Raiders trading Meyers?
nbc_ffhh_jakobimeyers_251105.jpg
07:33
Impact of Jaguars acquiring WR Meyers from Raiders
nbc_ffhh_nyjets_251105.jpg
05:46
Why did Jets trade away CB Gardner, DT Williams?
nbc_ffhh_draftkings_251105.jpg
01:08
Bet on Mayfield, Stafford, Jackson to win NFL MVP
nbc_fnia_coltsexposedv2_251105.jpg
02:51
Did the Steelers expose the Colts’ weaknesses?
nbc_fnia_tradewinnersv2_251105.jpg
08:12
BAL, NYJ among head-scratchers from trade deadline
nbc_fnia_steelers_chargers_251105.jpg
05:46
LAC offensive line injuries raise concerns vs. PIT
nbc_fnia_teams_trust_251105.jpg
07:22
Seahawks, Steelers among most trustworthy teams
nbc_fnia_chiefs_251105.jpg
05:06
Harrison: Chiefs offense is too ‘one-dimensional’
nbc_fnia_trademoves_251105.jpg
13:11
Biggest surprises of the NFL trade deadline
nbc_roto_jaguarstexans_251105.jpg
01:38
Bet on Jaguars to take down Texans
nbc_roto_saintspanthers_251105.jpg
01:59
Lean on Panthers to beat Saints, take the over
nbc_pff_steelerschargers_251105.jpg
01:39
Players to watch in Steelers vs. Chargers on SNF
nbc_pft_trade_deadline_superlatives_251105.jpg
05:41
2025 NFL trade deadline superlatives
nbc_pft_week10jacoby_251105.jpg
09:22
Cardinals can run whole offense with Brissett
nbc_pft_frankieluvusus_251105.jpg
02:56
Luvu’s hip-drop tackle suspension is overturned
nbc_pft_power_rankings_rams_251105.jpg
08:10
PFT power rankings: Rams take over in Week 10
nbc_pft_injuryreportintegrity_251105.jpg
06:44
Why integrity of game, honesty must be paramount

Latest Clips

nbc_nba_sasvslal_251105.jpg
02:04
Highlights: Lakers outlast Spurs in close affair
blazers_thunder_051125_raw.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Trail Blazers hand Thunder first loss
nbc_nba_gswvssac_251105.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Kings defend home court vs. Warriors
nuggets_heat_051125_raw.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Jokic, Nuggets storm past Heat at home
celtics_wizards_051125_raw.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Celtics, Brown crush Wizards
Pistons_Jazz_051125_raw.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Pistons rally to knock off Jazz
nbc_nba_nopvdalhl_251105.jpg
02:12
Highlights: Pels fend off Mavs in close road win
nbc_nba_minvnyk_251105.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Knicks surge past Timberwolves
nbc_nba_houvsmem_251105.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Rockets cruise by Grizzlies in Memphis
nbc_cbb_hoosierhit_251105.jpg
04:08
Indiana looks different under DeVries
nbc_nba_phivclehl_251105.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Mitchell powers Cavs to win over 76ers
creighton_replacer.jpg
05:19
Highlights: Creighton blows out South Dakota
nbc_cbb_mcdermott500_251105.jpg
04:04
McDermott reflects after win No. 500
nbc_nba_bknvsind_251105.jpg
01:52
Highlights: Nets escape Pacers with first win
nbc_cbb_halftimehit_251105.jpg
02:32
Can Purdue, UConn meet elite expectations?
nbc_cbb_bigeastpreview_251105.jpg
03:59
How many elite teams are in the Big East?
nbc_cbb_gregmcdermott_251105.jpg
02:09
Inside McDermott’s winning legacy at Creighton
nbc_cbb_marqconsuegraintv_251105.jpg
05:08
Consuegra sees work paying off at Marquette
nbc_cbb_iowastirtzintv_251105.jpg
05:36
Stirtz on coming to Iowa with Drake’s McCollum
nbc_cbb_mdgarzonintv_251105.jpg
07:01
Garzon reveals why she transferred to Maryland
nbc_golf_lpgaroundtablev2_251105.jpg
10:26
Debating the future of the LPGA Tour
nbc_golf_milesrussell_251105.jpg
04:42
Russell on Florida State commitment and more
nbc_golf_joshcarpenter_251105.jpg
11:30
LIV ‘hellbent’ on getting their players to majors
nbc_golf_kirahitdeskreax_251105.jpg
06:38
Ryder Cup representation aplenty in Cabo San Lucas
nbc_roto_coulibalyv2_251105.jpg
01:32
Fantasy implications of Coulibaly’s fast start
jadlsinterview.jpg
14:30
Van Gundy has ‘no idea’ how Morant situation ends
nbc_roto_giddeyv2_251105.jpg
01:28
Bulls’ Giddey ‘paying off’ for fantasy managers
nbc_roto_zionv2_251105.jpg
01:35
NOP has no ‘immediate replacement’ for Williamson
sales_cfb_big10_filmbreakdown_reese_251105.jpg
02:14
How Buckeyes’ Reese is a ‘special player’
nbc_cbb_shaunagreenmixed_251105.jpg
06:08
Green: Illinois must ‘attack the day’ this season