 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_fillblanks_v2_240924.jpg
Fill in the Blank: Dalton, Steelers QB situation
nbc_pft_tmclaurin_240924.jpg
Examining McLaurin’s ‘superhuman catch’
nbc_pft_injuryupdates_240924.jpg
Injury updates: Darnold, Hargrave, McCaffrey

Other PFT Content

Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_fillblanks_v2_240924.jpg
Fill in the Blank: Dalton, Steelers QB situation
nbc_pft_tmclaurin_240924.jpg
Examining McLaurin’s ‘superhuman catch’
nbc_pft_injuryupdates_240924.jpg
Injury updates: Darnold, Hargrave, McCaffrey

Other PFT Content

Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

McCourty, Florio ‘hate’ overlapping MNF games

September 24, 2024 09:38 AM
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty discuss the challenge of zeroing in on two games in one night, when Monday Night Football usually is an opportunity to fully focus on one game.
Up Next
nbc_pft_fillblanks_v2_240924.jpg
3:10
Fill in the Blank: Dalton, Steelers QB situation
Now Playing
nbc_pft_tmclaurin_240924.jpg
5:17
Examining McLaurin’s ‘superhuman catch’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_injuryupdates_240924.jpg
3:40
Injury updates: Darnold, Hargrave, McCaffrey
Now Playing
nbc_pft_camtbremarks_240924.jpg
9:03
Bengals’ D couldn’t back up Taylor-Britt’s remarks
Now Playing
nbc_pft_draftweek3stmnts_240924.jpg
3:25
PFT Draft: Biggest statement-makers in Week 3
Now Playing
nbc_pft_cinvwasdfense_240924.jpg
4:22
Bengals couldn’t get a stop vs. the Commanders
Now Playing
nbc_pft_cinwinurgency_240924.jpg
7:18
Bengals don’t have much margin for error
Now Playing
nbc_pft_lawrencechip_240924.jpg
8:17
Should Lawrence have a chip on his shoulder?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jagsaccountability_240924.jpg
10:40
Jags must ‘take accountability’ after blowout loss
Now Playing
nbc_pft_hamlin_240924.jpg
4:24
Hamlin earns first career interception on MNF
Now Playing
nbc_pft_joshallen_240924.jpg
8:51
Allen stresses benefit of spreading ball around
Now Playing
nbc_pft_billsdismantle_240924.jpg
5:10
Bills pull off ‘complete dismantling’ of the Jags
Now Playing