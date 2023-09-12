 Skip navigation
Assessing fallout from Rodgers injury

September 12, 2023 07:59 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss Aaron Rodgers' injury for the New York Jets during his opening drive for his new team against the Buffalo Bills on Monday night.
