 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_cowboyscrosby_260325__389590.jpg
Report: Cowboys made three offers for Crosby
nbc_pft_crosbyfinalpoint_260325.jpg
Report: Teams still calling Raiders about Crosby
nbc_pft_crosby_260325.jpg
Report of why Crosby trade fell through emerges

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_cowboyscrosby_260325__389590.jpg
Report: Cowboys made three offers for Crosby
nbc_pft_crosbyfinalpoint_260325.jpg
Report: Teams still calling Raiders about Crosby
nbc_pft_crosby_260325.jpg
Report of why Crosby trade fell through emerges

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Falcons can 'surprise people' in 2026

March 25, 2026 08:17 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the Atlanta Falcons' potential heading into the 2026 season and dive into the talent the team has.

Related Videos

nbc_pft_cowboyscrosby_260325__389590.jpg
02:28
Report: Cowboys made three offers for Crosby
nbc_pft_crosbyfinalpoint_260325.jpg
03:12
Report: Teams still calling Raiders about Crosby
nbc_pft_crosby_260325.jpg
06:35
Report of why Crosby trade fell through emerges
nbc_pft_brob_260325.jpg
03:15
Robinson Jr. the ‘perfect backup’ for Falcons
nbc_pft_rostertua_260325.jpg
16:21
Can Tua end cold weather narrative with Falcons?
nbc_pft_tuacomp_260325.jpg
05:26
Tua: ‘The best football is still ahead of me’
nbc_pft_devito_260324.jpg
02:36
DeVito becomes Maye’s backup quarterback
nbc_pft_opoyodds_260324.jpg
04:51
Gibbs the early favorite for OPOY
nbc_pft_pittmanrodgers_260324.jpg
09:38
Pittman Jr. on Rodgers: I think he wants to play
nbc_pft_2026wrrankingsv2_260324.jpg
11:37
Simms’ draft WR rankings: Boston on top
nbc_pft_cowboyscontprobs_260324.jpg
11:58
Why do Cowboys always run into contract trouble?
nbc_pft_bestwrconvo_260324.jpg
06:07
Who is the best wide receiver in the NFL?
nbc_pft_jsndealforpickens_260324.jpg
07:53
What does JSN’s new deal mean for Pickens?
nbc_pft_rodgersnews_260324.jpg
08:57
What’s next for Rodgers and Steelers?
nbc_pft_jsnpaidv2_260324.jpg
11:30
Seahawks reward JSN with historic new deal
nbc_pft_insidejsndeal_260324.jpg
09:54
Seahawks did the ‘smart thing’ by retaining JSN
nbc_pft_samdarnoldv2_260324.jpg
03:07
Will Seahawks get a new deal done with Darnold?
nbc_csu_makailemon_260323.jpg
08:50
Simms’ WR draft rankings: Makai Lemon
nbc_roto_tuten_260323.jpg
01:24
What a split backfield means for Tuten, Rodriguez
nbc_roto_njigba_260323.jpg
01:24
JSN might be ‘as safe as it gets’ in fantasy
nbc_csu_omarcooper_260323.jpg
04:58
Simms’ WR draft rankings: Omar Cooper Jr.
nbc_csu_germiebernard_260323.jpg
03:46
Simms’ WR draft rankings: Germie Bernard
nbc_csu_malachifields_260323.jpg
03:41
Simms’ WR draft rankings: Malachi Fields
nbc_csu_chrisbrazellii_260323.jpg
08:26
Simms’ WR draft rankings: No. 3 Chris Brazzell II
nbc_csu_jordyntyson_260323.jpg
07:54
Simms’ WR draft rankings: No. 2 Jordyn Tyson
nbc_csu_jaxonsmithnjigba_260323.jpg
04:15
Smith-Njigba’s historic deal is ‘well earned’
nbc_csu_denzelboston_260323.jpg
11:38
Simms’ WR draft rankings: No. 1 Denzel Boston
nbc_csu_carnelltate_260323.jpg
07:34
Simms’ WR draft rankings: No. 4 Carnell Tate
nbc_csu_zachariahbranch_260323.jpg
08:51
Simms’ WR draft rankings: No. 5 Zachariah Branch
nbc_pftpm_jsnextension_260323.jpg
05:22
Why JSN’s reported extension is so ‘surprising’

Latest Clips

nbc_nba_denphx_digitalhit_260324.jpg
01:23
Nuggets take must-win road game ahead of playoffs
nbc_nba_phoenixlastplay_260324.jpg
03:02
How Suns can learn from final play against Nuggets
nbc_nba_denphx_260324.jpg
01:56
Highlights: Nuggets take down Suns in the clutch
nbc_nba_jokicpostgameintv_260324.jpg
01:34
Jokic on triple-double vs. Suns: ‘It just happens’
nbc_nba_orlvcle_260324.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Cavaliers dispel Magic in close game
nbc_nba_mitchellhl_260324.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Mitchell drops 42 on Magic
nbc_nba_orlvcle_digitalhit_260324.jpg
01:33
Cavaliers trending up ahead of postseason
nbc_nba_clepostgame_260324.jpg
02:23
Mitchell’s pump fake seals win for Cavaliers
nbc_nba_mitchellintv_260324.jpg
01:18
Mitchell: Cavs can’t do what we do without depth
nbc_nba_tmcbaseball_260324.jpg
03:10
Revisiting T-Mac’s dream of playing baseball
nbc_nba_sandbox_260324.jpg
01:30
Breaking down Booker’s lethal midrange game
nbc_nba_gillespiefeature_260324.jpg
02:58
Inside Gillespie’s rise as a major factor for Suns
nbc_nba_tankingfor26_260324.jpg
01:52
NBA draft projected top 4 ‘in a league of its own’
nbc_nba_maxstrusintv_260324.jpg
03:46
Strus finding flow again in return from injury
nbc_nba_hornetspotential_260324.jpg
03:48
Ball has ‘answered the bell’ for Hornets
nbc_nba_sleeperhawks_260324.jpg
04:10
Hawks getting ‘next level’ performance from depth
nbc_wcbb_umlouisprvw_260324.jpg
02:35
Swords leads Michigan vs Louisville in Sweet 16
nbc_wcbb_tcuuvaprvw_260324.jpg
03:08
Can Virginia’s Cinderella run continue?
texas_uk_new.jpg
02:00
Texas’ Booker ‘on a mission’ ahead of Sweet 16
oklahoma_scar_mpx_thumb.jpg
01:51
Oklahoma will be confident vs. South Carolina
lsu_duke_preview_mpx.jpg
02:51
Can Duke get revenge on LSU in Sweet 16?
nbc_wcbb_uconnuncprvw_260324.jpg
04:03
‘Not even a thought’ that UNC could beat UConn
nbc_horse_louisiana_260323.jpg
06:18
Will Emerging Market be rested for Kentucky Derby?
nbc_wcbb_vandyndprv_260324.jpg
05:10
Battle of the guards ahead of ND-Vandy Sweet 16
nbc_horse_jeffruby_260323.jpg
05:13
Fulleffort ‘in the mix’ for Kentucky Derby
dusty.jpg
14:12
May on Michigan turnaround, Sweet 16 matchup
nbc_dls_playintournament_260324.jpg
02:12
Le Batard: ‘Play-In Tournament is fraudulent’
nbc_dls_wemby_260324.jpg
05:03
Wemby’s dominance vs Heat
nbc_roto_pepiot_260324.jpg
01:28
Rays say Pepiot injury not a cause for concern
nbc_roto_early_260324.jpg
01:51
Red Sox’s Early a ‘priority’ in waiver claims