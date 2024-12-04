Watch Now
Transparency is needed on Al-Shaair suspension
Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline why the league needs to increase transparency to understand where the three games come from on Azeez Al-Shaair suspension.
Monken is focused on winning over HC interest
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect Todd Monken’s mindset, if he’d make a compelling case as a head coach and who the most impressive coordinators are this season.
Rodgers documentary ‘Enigma’ releases trailer
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss why Aaron Rodgers is either supported or hated by so many and what makes the QB such a unique individual.
PFT Power Rankings: PHI bumps KC out of top three
Mike Florio explains to Chris Simms why the Eagles rise above the Chiefs for Week 14, how the Vikings are ahead of the Packers and Steelers and more.
Florio: Haslam has been a dysfunctional owner
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty explain why teams tend to take their fans for granted, especially when owners aren’t willing to make the necessary business and football decisions necessary for success.
Three games for Al-Shaair’s suspension is ‘fuzzy’
Mike Florio unpacks the NFL’s move to suspend Azeez Al-Shaair and outlines why it’s unclear how the three games came to be, given the NFL cites the hit, the actions afterward and his history.
Ryans addresses Al-Shaair’s hard hit on Lawrence
DeMeco Ryans said a lot of QBs try to take advantage of the rule where they slide late, but Mike Florio and Devin McCourty to unpack why this was not a situation where Trevor Lawrence tried to pull a fast one.
Ulbrich feels Rodgers gives Jets best shot to win
Mike Florio and Devins McCourty question if there is any value in switching it up at QB down the stretch, given Tyrod Taylor is another older player at 35.
PFT Draft: Bears head coach candidates
From Bill Belichick to Lions OC Ben Johnson, Mike Florio and Devin McCourty outline the best options for the Bears to consider in their head coach search.
Warren: We could’ve handled firing Eberflus better
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty unpack the years of dysfunction in Chicago, discuss where things really went wrong for Matt Eberflus and why the next head coach needs to maximize Caleb Williams.
Poles will remain Bears GM, hire next coach
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty outline how it’s best for people in the building to have a pulse for what the team needs most in their next head coach.
Wear and tear is too much on 49ers veterans
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty spell out how they don’t think they'll see Christian McCaffrey again this year and why the long seasons are adding up for San Francisco.