nbc_pft_calebwilliams_241205.jpg
Williams doesn’t think a change of HC was needed
nbc_pft_marijuana_241205.jpg
NFL, NFLPA tweak positive marijuana test threshold
nbc_pft_whatsmorelikely_241205.jpg
What’s More Likely: NFL Week 14 top storylines

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Watch Now

Al-Shaair suspension case has conflict of interest

December 5, 2024 08:49 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain how Ramon Foster being a heading officer is a clear conflict of interest, given Foster works for the Titans, who are an AFC South rival of the Texans.
