Poles leaning on 'gut instinct' with No. 1 pick
Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles joins PFT Live to discuss holding the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the spot they're in with Justin Fields and the opportunity the Bears have this offseason.
Hortiz discusses building a culture with Harbaugh
Los Angeles Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz joins PFT Live to talk about the process of hiring Jim Harbaugh, the culture he wants to build and his potential strategy picking at No. 5 in the NFL Draft.
Titans’ Callahan is ‘excited’ to work with Levis
Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan joins Mike Florio and Chris Simms to discuss his offensive scheme, outline what he likes from Will Levis and elaborate on Derrick Henry's future with the team.
Schoen shares why little things matter in scouting
Giants G.M. Joe Schoen joins Mike Florio and Chris Simms to layout how New York has needs "across the roster," how the increased salary cap opens up options, what they look for in players and more.
WRs and QBs to watch at the 2024 NFL Combine
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers discuss the 2024 NFL Draft's depth at wide receiver, what they want to see from the quarterbacks at the NFL Scouting Combine and more.
Positions to watch at 2024 NFL Combine
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers break down the deep first-round talent at the WR and tackle position entering the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine.
King hasn’t ‘trusted’ Giants office until now
Mike Florio and Peter King discuss the Giants' decision to hold onto Daniel Jones as quarterback, Joe Schoen's mananging and more.
Best of King on PFT Live
Relive the most iconic moments from Peter King’s appearances on Pro Football Talk Live, after he announced his retirement following 40 seasons of covering the NFL.
NFL salary cap rise is good news for ‘everyone’
Mike Florio and Peter King shed light on how the NFL’s move to raise the salary cap by $30.6 million to a record $255.4 million per team is beneficial for players, coaches, fans and the league.
Brown calling into WIP was ‘pure class’
Mike Florio and Peter King review the Eagles' up and down season, A.J. Brown's take on it all and what Jalen Hurts needs to do next season.
King’s vocabulary highlights from PFT Live
Relive the best moments from Peter King's expanded vocabulary from his many appearances on Pro Football Talk Live.
Several head coaches to skip Scouting Combine
Given that Matt LaFleur, Robert Saleh, Mike McCarthy, Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan are among head coaches expected to skip the Scouting Combine, Mike Florio and Peter King question if the NFL should be concerned.