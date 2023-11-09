Watch Now
Bears' offense can show growth vs. the Panthers
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine how the Bears offense has looked, given Cole Kmet, D.J. Moore and Darnell Mooney all show great potential, and question how much longer Justin Fields has to prove himself.
Simms: Jets should ‘stay the course’ with Wilson
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss what to do with Zach Wilson, the New York Jets' systemic issues on offense and how Aaron Rodgers' potential to come back has prevented new QB opportunities.
Simms wants to ‘see more’ from Young in the pocket
Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline TNF between the Bears and the Panthers, what needs to happen from Bryce Young, the tough situation the QB has been put in without D.J. Moore and more.
NFL needs better league-wide QB play to expand
Mike Florio examines whether the NFL could eventually face difficulties when attempting to expand given how hard it is for franchises to land true franchise quarterbacks.
For Tannehill, the writing was on the wall
Mike Florio agrees that everyone saw Tennessee moving away from Ryan Tannehill at some point, but he's surprised that it happened mid-season and that the decision was automatically to start Will Levis.
Tretter says NFL on-field fine system needs review
Mike Florio weighs in on NFLPA President JC Tretter's piece explaining why the league's on-field fine system needs immediate revision.
If Belichick leaves NE will it be surprising?
Mike Florio explains why he feels it's a given that Bill Belichick isn't going to be back as head coach in New England following this season, though the ways in which it could all transpire remain to be seen.
PFT PM Mailbag: Is Stroud the next rising star?
Mike Florio takes and answers questions from the fan mailbag, including such topics as the 'tush push,' Carson Wentz, C.J. Stroud and the Texans, the coaching situation in New England, and much more.
Hill, not a QB, as MVP leads midseason award picks
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed walk through their midseason picks for NFL MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, division winners and Coach of the Year. They also analyze the odds for each award, per DraftKings Sportsbook.
Defenses must be unpredictable to stop the Eagles
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed explore why there's a lot for the Cowboys to be proud of coming out of Week 9, but how ultimately the Eagles' offense is too talented to be stopped by predictable defenses.
Blitzes help Chiefs defense stop Dolphins offense
Chris Simms dives into the film from the Chiefs' Week 9 win over the Dolphins, explaining how Kansas City's defense blitzed its way to stopping Miami's vaunted offense.
Cowboys sign Bryant to the practice squad
Mike Florio and Chis Simms recall the last time Martavis Bryant played in the NFL and map out how he potentially could help the Cowboys down the stretch.