 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Bears' offense can show growth vs. the Panthers

November 9, 2023 08:26 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine how the Bears offense has looked, given Cole Kmet, D.J. Moore and Darnell Mooney all show great potential, and question how much longer Justin Fields has to prove himself.
Up Next
nbc_pft_saleh_231109.jpg
9:02
Simms: Jets should ‘stay the course’ with Wilson
Now Playing
nbc_pft_young_231109.jpg
19:32
Simms wants to ‘see more’ from Young in the pocket
Now Playing
for_mpx.jpg
2:08
NFL needs better league-wide QB play to expand
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_tannehill_231108.jpg
1:53
For Tannehill, the writing was on the wall
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_tretter_231108.jpg
7:30
Tretter says NFL on-field fine system needs review
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_belichick_231108.jpg
9:42
If Belichick leaves NE will it be surprising?
Now Playing
CJS.jpg
21:11
PFT PM Mailbag: Is Stroud the next rising star?
Now Playing
nbc_csu_midseasonawards_231108.jpg
20:12
Hill, not a QB, as MVP leads midseason award picks
Now Playing
nbc_csu_coweag_231108.jpg
7:29
Defenses must be unpredictable to stop the Eagles
Now Playing
nbc_csu_chidol_231108__434557.jpg
12:15
Blitzes help Chiefs defense stop Dolphins offense
Now Playing
nbc_pft_bryant_231108.jpg
1:55
Cowboys sign Bryant to the practice squad
Now Playing
nbc_pft_wentz_231108.jpg
2:07
Rams sign Wentz to ‘try to salvage’ the season
Now Playing