 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_antoniobrown_251112.jpg
Brown pleads not guilty to attempted murder charge
nbc_pft_giantswishlist_251112.jpg
Simms discusses wish list for Giants head coach
nbc_pft_travis_hunter_ir_251112.jpg
Jags must reassess Hunter’s role next year

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_antoniobrown_251112.jpg
Brown pleads not guilty to attempted murder charge
nbc_pft_giantswishlist_251112.jpg
Simms discusses wish list for Giants head coach
nbc_pft_travis_hunter_ir_251112.jpg
Jags must reassess Hunter’s role next year

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Belichick addresses Giants' head coach opening

November 12, 2025 08:59 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms read between the lines on Bill Belichick’s “I’m focused on Wake Forest” cliche and discuss the possibility of him landing in New York.

Related Videos

nbc_pft_antoniobrown_251112.jpg
04:27
Brown pleads not guilty to attempted murder charge
nbc_pft_giantswishlist_251112.jpg
02:36
Simms discusses wish list for Giants head coach
nbc_pft_travis_hunter_ir_251112.jpg
02:31
Jags must reassess Hunter’s role next year
nbc_pft_steelers_disaster_251112.jpg
02:21
Tomlin has no ‘long-term’ concerns about Rodgers
nbc_pft_giantsheadcoach_251112.jpg
07:04
Evaluating top options for Giants’ next head coach
rams_new_thumbnail.jpg
09:22
PFT Power Rankings: Top seven are ‘heavy hitters’
seahawks_news_thumb.jpg
03:35
Exploring idea of flexing games to different days
nbc_pft_matthew_stafford_tough_251112.jpg
15:36
Why Stafford isn’t seen as one of all-time greats
jalenhurts.jpg
09:28
Eagles’ offense ‘leaves a lot of meat on the bone’
nbc_pft_jameiswinstonqb2_251112.jpg
03:28
Giants reportedly elevate Winston to QB2
jaredgoff.jpg
03:51
Campbell calling plays was like Johnson’s offense
nbc_pft_dan_campbell_eagle_fans_251112.jpg
05:10
Campbell: Philly is ‘most hostile place to play’
nbc_pft_eagles_nfc_powerhouse_251112.jpg
09:09
Lions, Eagles, Rams, Seahawks are real deal in NFC
nbc_pff_lionseagles_251111.jpg
01:54
Players to watch in Lions vs. Eagles on SNF
nbc_csu_dolphinsdefense_251111.jpg
12:06
Do Bills lack ‘answers’ on offense?
SpagsGiantsCandidate.jpg
07:11
Who are top candidates for next Giants coach?
nbc_csu_jags.hunter_251111.jpg
03:02
Hunter to miss remainder of year after LCL surgery
nbc_roto_jalenhurts_251111.jpg
01:25
Hurts has been ‘frustrating’ in 2025
nbc_roto_garrettwilson_251111.jpg
01:31
Report: Wilson expected to miss 3-4 weeks
nbc_ffhh_eaglespackers_251111.jpg
03:37
Berry prefers Smith over AJB for rest of season
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251111.jpg
01:21
Week 11 early lines to target: Chiefs, Dolphins
nbc_ffhh_te_wr_251111.jpg
07:37
Fantasy TEs to prioritize on Week 11 waiver wire
nbc_ffhh_waiverwirerb_251111.jpg
07:53
Demercado leads waiver wire RBs with options slim
nbc_ffhh_joe_burrow_ir_251111.jpg
02:56
Stash Burrow immediately in fantasy if available
nbc_ffhh_waiverwirewr_251111.jpg
09:35
Week 11 must-add WRs: Pierce, Washington, Johnson
nbc_ffhh_waiverwire_qb_251111.jpg
11:01
Brissett emerges as priority waiver wire QB target
nbc_roto_bengalssteeler_251111.jpg
02:01
Should Steelers be runaway favorites vs. Bengals?
nbc_roto_chargersjaguars_251111.jpg
02:10
Why the LAC vs. JAX over is an attractive bet
nbc_roto_packersgiantsv2_251111.jpg
01:49
Krick: It’s ‘Giants or nothing’ against Packers
JoshAllenRotoBucs.jpg
02:02
Are Bills primed for ‘bounce-back’ spot vs. Bucs?

Latest Clips

pic.jpg
01:11
Crawford: There’s nothing Jokic can’t do
nbc_nba_denvssac_murrayjokicpostgame_251111.jpg
03:23
Murray, Jokic ready to go early and often for DEN
nbc_nba_denvssac_jokicintv_251111.jpg
01:31
Jokic: Nuggets are playing ‘the right way’
jokic_westbrook.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Nuggets close out Kings in fourth
nbc_nba_utaindhl_251111.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Jazz race past Pacers
nbc_nba_phiboshit_251111.jpg
01:42
76ers’ win vs Celtics hinged on Edwards, Drummond
nbc_nba_okcgswhl_251111.jpg
02:00
Highlights: SGA, Chet pace OKC blowout of GSW
nbc_nba_bosphi_2minhl_v2_251111.jpg
01:59
Highlights: 76ers down Celtics in final seconds
nbc_nba_bosphi_justinedwards_251111.jpg
01:37
76ers ‘believed in’ Edwards against Celtics
nbc_nba_bosphi_oubreintv_251111.jpg
01:38
Oubre Jr. ‘stayed ready’ to seal 76ers win vs BOS
nbc_nba_bosphi_maxeyintv_251111.jpg
41
Maxey: ‘Our Joes did a good job’ against Celtics
nbc_nba_bosphi_edgecombedwards_251111.jpg
20
Edgecombe’s block leads to Edwards’ automatic 3
nbc_nba_torvsbkn_251111.jpg
01:54
Highlights: Raptors take down Nets in Brooklyn
nbc_nba_memvsnyk_251111.jpg
02:03
Highlights: Brunson’s 32 leads NYK past MEM
nbc_nba_bostonphilly_grimesbuzzer_251111.jpg
41
Grimes drills buzzer beater from half court
nbc_nba_allstarannouncement_v2_251111.jpg
03:43
2026 NBA All-Star Game format revealed
nbc_nba_vincedunkers_251111.jpg
05:11
Carter reveals ideal 2026 slam dunk contest picks
nbc_nba_bosphilly_maxeypregame_251111.jpg
03:04
Maxey’s awareness leading to explosive start
nbc_nba_nicofired_251111.jpg
05:13
Expect Mavs to ‘stand pat’ after Harrison firing
nbc_pff_topoffprospects_251111.jpg
01:28
Top five offensive prospects in 2026 NFL Draft
nbc_pff_osuucla_251111.jpg
01:27
UCLA faces challenge with Ohio State’s pass game
nbc_pff_topdefprospects_251111.jpg
01:24
Top five defensive prospects in 2026 NFL Draft
nbc_cbb_okstlutzintv_251111.jpg
08:24
OSU’s Lutz has ‘always been aggressive by nature’
nbc_cbb_cincymillerintv_251111.jpg
09:54
Miller sees Big 12 as top conference ‘bar none’
nbc_cbb_ksutangintv_251111.jpg
08:52
How Tang connects with KSU players off the court
nbc_cbb_tcudixonintv_251111.jpg
09:54
Dixon: ‘There’s more to do’ at TCU
nbc_nba_bosphitease_251111.jpg
01:54
Celtics-76ers take center court on C2C Tuesday
nbc_nba_azuclatdup_251111.jpg
03:41
Arizona vs. UCLA features top-tier talent
nbc_cbb_asuhurleyintv_251111.jpg
04:27
Hurley has learned that Big 12 is ‘unforgiving’
nbc_cbb_houstonsampsonintv_251111.jpg
14:09
Sampson: ‘Coaching is giving, it’s not taking’