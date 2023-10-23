 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Bills’ Jenga tower wobbles in loss to Patriots

October 23, 2023 08:51 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms call for the Bills to rebuild their offensive thought process after relying too much on Josh Allen again in their loss to the Patriots.
Up Next
nbc_pft_superlatives_231023.jpg
8:25
Week 7 superlatives: ‘Sexy Dexy,’ NYG D-Line shine
Now Playing
nbc_pft_neoffense_231023.jpg
8:41
Patriots offense hits potential turning point
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jalen_231023.jpg
9:10
Is the NFL becoming lax with disclosing injuries?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_eagles_231023.jpg
16:09
PHI’s physicality shows with MIA win, ‘Tush Push’
Now Playing
nbc_simms_hyundai_231022.jpg
17:48
Give me the headlines: Bears’ ‘secret Bagent man’
Now Playing
pats_D.jpg
9:46
Patriots D steps up, contains Allen in Week 7
Now Playing
nbc_pft_showmesomething_231020.jpg
5:57
Show me something Week 7: Herbert, Hurts, Love,
Now Playing
nbc_pft_davanteadams_231020.jpg
3:54
Adams unsatisfied with target share on Raiders
Now Playing
nbc_pft_mahomes_231020.jpg
8:33
Can the Chiefs get over the top vs. Chargers?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_lionsravens_231020.jpg
5:35
Can the Lions keep momentum going against Ravens?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_foster_231020.jpg
14:33
Saints TE Moreau tormented by pivotal drop
Now Playing
nbc_pft_dolphinseagles_231020.jpg
11:09
Will Fangio give Dolphins a leg up vs. Eagles?
Now Playing