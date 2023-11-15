Watch Now
Bills need a 'self-analysis' after firing Dorsey
Mike Florio breaks down the Buffalo Bills' decision to fire offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and why he believes the team doesn't understand "the problem they've created for themselves."
Up Next
PFT PM Mailbag: Defenseless WR, Winston over Carr?
PFT PM Mailbag: Defenseless WR, Winston over Carr?
Mike Florio takes and answers questions from the fan mailbag, including such topics as defenseless wide receiver flags, Jameis Winston over Derek Carr in New Orleans and more.
Are the Patriots setting up a Belichick trade?
Are the Patriots setting up a Belichick trade?
Mike Florio takes a look at reports that have come out of New England regarding Bill Belichick and how the Patriots appear to be positioning themselves to trade their head coach.
Where does Watson’s injury leave the Browns?
Where does Watson's injury leave the Browns?
Mike Florio dives into the circumstances surrounding Deshaun Watson's season-ending shoulder injury and where it leaves the Cleveland Browns after another subpar out of the high-priced quarterback.
Will Dobbs sustain the hype at Minnesota?
Will Dobbs sustain the hype at Minnesota?
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed dive into Joshua Dobbs' hot start as the Minnesota Vikings quarterback and whether he can continue his 'Linsanity'-like performances.
Browns’ defense thrived in ‘chaos’ vs. Ravens
Browns' defense thrived in 'chaos' vs. Ravens
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed break down the Cleveland Browns' defensive performance against the Baltimore Ravens and how Jim Schwartz's defense was able to do just enough against Lamar Jackson and company in Week 10.
How Bills’ ‘rash’ move firing Dorsey affects Allen
How Bills’ ‘rash’ move firing Dorsey affects Allen
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack the Bills’ decision to fire Ken Dorsey less than 24 hours after falling to the Broncos, spell out what this means for Josh Allen and more.
Watson’s injury ‘a huge, huge blow’ to Browns
Watson's injury 'a huge, huge blow' to Browns
Chris Simms explains why Deshaun Watson's season-ending shoulder injury hurts the Browns' chances of true contention and discusses how Cleveland can proceed at QB.
Rodgers believes in Hackett amid offensive issues
Rodgers believes in Hackett amid offensive issues
Mike Florio and Chris Simms assess how Nathaniel Hackett has done without Aaron Rodgers at the helm and spell out why without a few more wins, it won’t matter if the QB manages to come back this season.
Steelers working on a ‘formula to win in January’
Steelers working on a ‘formula to win in January’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate what teams need to win late in the season and how it differs from earlier in the year, as well as if the Steelers have what it takes to make a run.
PFT Draft: Top Coach of the Year candidates
PFT Draft: Top Coach of the Year candidates
From Mike McDaniel to DeMeco Ryans, Mike Florio and Chris Simms reveal which coaches they think have the best shot at winning Coach of the Year after 10 weeks of play.
Watson to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery
Watson to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack the breaking news that Deshaun Watson sustained a displaced fracture to the glenoid in his throwing shoulder, which will require season-ending surgery.