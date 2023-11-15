 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Bills need a 'self-analysis' after firing Dorsey

November 15, 2023 04:42 PM
Mike Florio breaks down the Buffalo Bills' decision to fire offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and why he believes the team doesn't understand "the problem they've created for themselves."
Up Next
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_231115.jpg
31:23
PFT PM Mailbag: Defenseless WR, Winston over Carr?
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_belicheck_231115.jpg
6:33
Are the Patriots setting up a Belichick trade?
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_watsoninjury_231115.jpg
16:31
Where does Watson’s injury leave the Browns?
Now Playing
nbc_csu_vikingssaints_231115.jpg
10:50
Will Dobbs sustain the hype at Minnesota?
Now Playing
nbc_simms_awscledvbal_231115.jpg
7:43
Browns’ defense thrived in ‘chaos’ vs. Ravens
Now Playing
nbc_pft_dorseyv3_231115.jpg
21:53
How Bills’ ‘rash’ move firing Dorsey affects Allen
Now Playing
nbc_simms_watsonnews_231115.jpg
12:09
Watson’s injury ‘a huge, huge blow’ to Browns
Now Playing
nbc_pft_rodgershackett_231115.jpg
8:51
Rodgers believes in Hackett amid offensive issues
Now Playing
nbc_pft_pickett_231115.jpg
6:20
Steelers working on a ‘formula to win in January’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_dkcoaches_231115.jpg
5:01
PFT Draft: Top Coach of the Year candidates
Now Playing
nbc_pft_watson_231115.jpg
2:54
Watson to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery
Now Playing
nbc_pft_wk11powerrankings_231115.jpg
8:57
PFT power rankings: Niners, Lions rise in Week 11
Now Playing