Bosa’s absence could be 'anchor' to 49ers' record

September 5, 2023 07:47 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate how Nick Bosa not competing or being at full strength to start the season could affect the 49ers’ playoff chances down the stretch in January.
