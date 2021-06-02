 Skip navigation
Watch Now
Brady knows how to keep body healthy for 2021
June 2, 2021 08:47 AM
Bruce Arians doesn’t know how much Tom Brady will participate at the Buccaneers' mandatory minicamp, but Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why no one needs to tell the QB how to keep his body physically ready.
