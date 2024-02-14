Watch Now
Analyzing Purdy's decision-making late in SB LVIII
PFT evaluates Brock Purdy's explanation for not targeting Brandon Aiyuk on the 49ers' final play of regulation in Super Bowl LVIII.
Spags deserves HC opportunities after KC’s success
PFT highlights why Steve Spagnuolo deserves consideration as a head coach and looks at Rams’ executive Kevin Demoff’s recent endorsement of the Chiefs DC, explaining why it feels long overdue.
Debating most dominant dynasties in NFL history
In the latest edition of the PFT Draft, Mike Florio and Chris Simms make their picks for the most dominant dynasties in NFL history.
NFL should ‘look harder’ at adopting XFL kickoff
Mike Florio and Chris Simms agree that the NFL should prioritize exploring alternative kickoff options if they won't seriously consider adopting XFL kickoff rules.
Jones’ contract looms over Chiefs offseason
Superstar Chris Jones and his contract situation is atop the Kansas City Chiefs' offseason to-do list, a sign of major decisions they'll have to make with L'Jarius Sneed and others.
Shanahan: ‘Inaccurate’ that SF can’t win big games
Despite winning plenty of critical games over the years, Kyle Shanahan has yet to overcome Patrick Mahomes, who Mike Florio says has become ‘kryptonite' for the 49ers and other Super Bowl contenders.
Shanahan’s role in 49ers’ SB LVIII OT confusion
PFT unpacks Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch's comments about the 49ers' overtime confusion in Super Bowl LVIII, where staff reviewed OT rules with players as they awaited the coin toss.
Purdy’s ‘inexperience’ limited 49ers in SB LVIII
Though he's defied the odds throughout his NFL career, Mike Florio and Chris Simms believe Brock Purdy's youth negatively impacted the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII.
McDuffie, Karlaftis among SB LVIII unsung heroes
PFT highlights the unsung heroes of Super Bowl LVIII including Jaylen Watson, George Karlaftis, Trent McDuffie and more.
Chiefs begin quest for historic three-peat
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have a chance to separate themselves in the history books as they begin their quest for three straight Super Bowl titles.
Zimmer fits Cowboys’ recent hiring trends
Mike Florio and Chris Simms share why Mike Zimmer's hire is a clear example of Jerry Jones and the Cowboys' recent hires, where familiarity and comfortability appear to be priorities.
Notable Chiefs, 49ers free agents: Jones, Kinlaw
From Chris Jones, L'Jarius Sneed, Javon Kinlaw and many more, the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers have plenty of critical decisions to make in free agency this offseason.