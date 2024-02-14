 Skip navigation
Purdy's 'inexperience' limited 49ers in SB LVIII

February 14, 2024 08:12 AM
Though he's defied the odds throughout his NFL career, Mike Florio and Chris Simms believe Brock Purdy's youth negatively impacted the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII.
