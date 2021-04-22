Brown settles civil lawsuit

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Rocket Mortgage: Back the Defending Champion in Detroit
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
Dodgers Astros at Chavez Ravine
MLB Best Bets, June 27: Mets vs Brewers, Kopech and Freeman Props
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
notre-dame-football
Athletes who sign NLI won’t face penalty if they renege due to coach change or leave before year up

Top Clips

nbc_golf_theninetopshots_230627.jpg
The Nine: Standouts from Travelers Championship
nbc_dps_tompelisserointerview_230627.jpeg
Which NFL coaches are on the hot seat?
nbc_dps_timkurkjianinterview_230627.jpeg
Kurkjian: London Series energy great for baseball

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Rocket Mortgage: Back the Defending Champion in Detroit
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
Dodgers Astros at Chavez Ravine
MLB Best Bets, June 27: Mets vs Brewers, Kopech and Freeman Props
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
notre-dame-football
Athletes who sign NLI won’t face penalty if they renege due to coach change or leave before year up

Top Clips

nbc_golf_theninetopshots_230627.jpg
The Nine: Standouts from Travelers Championship
nbc_dps_tompelisserointerview_230627.jpeg
Which NFL coaches are on the hot seat?
nbc_dps_timkurkjianinterview_230627.jpeg
Kurkjian: London Series energy great for baseball

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now
Brown settles civil lawsuit
April 22, 2021 08:51 AM
Antonio Brown has reached a settlement over a civil lawsuit against him. Mike Florio and Chris Simms look at what's next for the former Bucs WR.
Up Next
nbc_pftpm_rodgersventure_230620.jpg
4:27
Florio: Rodgers’ crowdfunding ‘just a bad look’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_bearsunhappyclaypoolv2_230616.jpg
3:21
Bears reportedly are unhappy with Claypool
Now Playing
nbc_pft_biggestoffseasonshocks_230616.jpg
5:51
PFT Draft: Most shocking offseason moments
Now Playing
nbc_pft_postoffseasonranks_230616.jpg
1:59
PFT’s post-offseason program power rankings
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jkdobbins_230616.jpg
9:10
Dobbins sat out due to deal, but lacks leverage
Now Playing
nbc_pft_chiefsrings_230616.jpg
7:07
Chiefs receive Super Bowl LVII rings
Now Playing
nbc_pft_chrisjoneslatest_230616.jpg
7:34
Chiefs hope holdout Jones is back by training camp
Now Playing
nbc_pft_dhoppatriots_230616.jpg
18:31
Hopkins will take time for decision after NE visit
Now Playing
nbc_pft_oaklandathleticsmovev2_230616.jpg
20:15
Manfred calls out community about A’s relocation
Now Playing
nbc_pft_davisonathleticsv2_230616.jpg
9:45
Davis doesn’t want A’s possible relocation to LV
Now Playing
nbc_pft_mahomes_230615.jpg
7:22
Simms: Mahomes is ‘the human highlight film’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_wentzwithgruden_230615.jpg
4:44
Exploring why Wentz hasn’t landed on new team yet
Now Playing