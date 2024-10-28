 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_sundaysuperlatives_241028.jpg
Week 8 superlatives: Packers, Eagles on course
nbc_pft_danielswilliams_241028.jpg
Daniels strikes first in rivalry with Williams
nbc_pft_billsseahawks_241028.jpg
Bills continue to click, blow out Seahawks

Other PFT Content

Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Bo Nix, Broncos cruise to 28-14 win over Panthers
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Week 8 superlatives: Packers, Eagles on course

October 28, 2024 08:56 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms run through their NFL Week 8 superlatives, highlighting the Browns’ upset of the Ravens and the Lions’ demolition of the Titans.
nbc_pft_danielswilliams_241028.jpg
Daniels strikes first in rivalry with Williams
nbc_pft_billsseahawks_241028.jpg
Bills continue to click, blow out Seahawks
nbc_pft_cowboysniners_241028.jpg
49ers still the boogeyman for the Cowboys
nbc_pft_cardinalsdolphins_241028.jpg
Murray displays maturation in win over Dolphins
nbc_pft_jetspatriots_241028.jpg
Simms: Rodgers cannot carry Jets his way
nbc_pft_cowboysfallingapart_241028.jpg
Cowboys’ talent drain shows in loss to 49ers
mnfweek8previewgiantssteelers.jpg
Giants’ offense tough to trust against Steelers
nbc_simms_hyundai_241027.jpg
Give Me The Headline: NYJ disappoint, Murray balls
nbc_simms_lowesteam_241027.jpg
Broncos unleash Nix against the Panthers
nbc_simms_chiwash_241027.jpg
Breaking down Commanders’ Hail Mary game winner
nbc_pft_facemasknocallv2_241025.jpg
Why aren’t facemask no-calls reviewable in NFL?
nbc_pft_bearscommanders_241025.jpg
Commanders shouldn’t push Daniels with rib injury
