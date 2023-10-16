 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Browns defense continues historic pace vs. 49ers

October 16, 2023 08:21 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down how the Cleveland Browns stymied the San Francisco 49ers to maintain their defense’s torrid performance early in the NFL season.
Up Next
nbc_pft_49erslossv2_231016.jpg
12:58
49ers suffer first loss to stingy Browns
Now Playing
nbc_pft_bucslions_231016.jpg
6:42
Lions spoil Buccaneers’ Creamsicle moment
Now Playing
nbc_pft_bufnygfinalplay_231016.jpg
7:32
Should Giants have run on final play vs. Bills?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_unimpressivebills_231016.jpg
13:47
Bills remain ‘all over the place’ after Giants win
Now Playing
nbc_simms_givemetheheadlines_231015.jpg
8:42
Give me the headlines: Raiders ‘Kill Bill Vol. 3'
Now Playing
nbc_simms_phivsnyj_231015.jpg
9:49
Jets defense steps up against the Eagles at home
Now Playing
nbc_simms_aws_clevssf_231015.jpg
11:44
The ‘shocking’ Browns win against the 49ers
Now Playing
nbc_pft_showmesomethingdraft_231013.jpg
6:22
PFT Draft: Fields can keep momentum going
Now Playing
nbc_pft_raiderspats_231013.jpg
5:23
Can Belichick, Pats rebound after blowout losses?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_dogsoftheweek_231013.jpg
2:23
DraftKings Sportsbooks Week 6 underdogs: Bucs
Now Playing
nbc_pft_coltsjags_231013.jpg
2:35
Colts still ‘have a chance’ to win with Minshew
Now Playing
nbc_pft_detvstb_231013.jpg
9:39
Mayfield has big opportunity vs. Lions in Week 6
Now Playing