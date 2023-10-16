Watch Now
Browns defense continues historic pace vs. 49ers
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down how the Cleveland Browns stymied the San Francisco 49ers to maintain their defense’s torrid performance early in the NFL season.
49ers suffer first loss to stingy Browns
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate what the Browns did to slow down the 49ers’ high-octane attack in ending San Francisco’s regular-season winning streak at 15 games.
Lions spoil Buccaneers’ Creamsicle moment
The Lions continue to win after taking down the Buccaneers in Tampa in Week 6, and Chris Simms is ready to put Detroit in a class with the 49ers and Eagles in the NFC.
Should Giants have run on final play vs. Bills?
The Bills put the pressure on the referees by playing physical on the final plays of their Sunday night matchup with the Giants, and the move paid off.
Bills remain ‘all over the place’ after Giants win
Mike Florio and Chris Simms ponder the inconsistency of the Bills after Buffalo barely escaped Sunday Night Football with a victory over the one-win Giants.
Give me the headlines: Raiders ‘Kill Bill Vol. 3'
Chris Simms gives his headlines for Week 6 of the NFL, including the Minnesota Vikings U-G-L-Y win against the Chicago Bears and the Raiders handing the New England Patriots another loss.
Jets defense steps up against the Eagles at home
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed credit the Jets defense for getting the better of another top-tier offense, stuffing the Eagles and getting their first ever win against Philadelphia.
The ‘shocking’ Browns win against the 49ers
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed take a look at the Browns ending the 49ers long-running regular season win streak and how they were able to pull off such a feat.
PFT Draft: Fields can keep momentum going
From Justin Fields to Dak Prescott, Mike Florio and Peter King explain which players and coaches they need to see something out of in Week 6.
Can Belichick, Pats rebound after blowout losses?
Mike Florio and Peter King debate whether New England can pull off a win against Las Vegas on the heels of Bill Belichick’s worst losses in his career.
DraftKings Sportsbooks Week 6 underdogs: Bucs
Mike Florio and Peter King dive into several underdog picks they like for Week 6, all provided by DraftKings Sportsbooks, ahead of this weekend's action.
Colts still ‘have a chance’ to win with Minshew
Mike Florio and Peter King agree that backup QB Gardner Minshew still gives the Colts a great shot at success in a winnable AFC South division with rookie Anthony Richardson sidelined.