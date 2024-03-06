Watch Now
Mayfield to become FA after TB tagged Winfield Jr.
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate what number would be appropriate for Baker Mayfield’s next contract, as well as why Antoine Winfield Jr. has been a vital part of the Bucs.
KC franchise tag Sneed, leaving Jones to become FA
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why it feels like the Chiefs are more focused on trying to get something for the CB through a tag and trade than trying to keep him.
Panthers place franchise tag on Burns
Mike Florio and Chris Simms question if Brian Burns is a “superstar” pass rusher, after the Panthers franchise tagged the LB.
Can Jags, Allen find common ground long term?
Given the Jaguars placed a franchise tag on Josh Allen, Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore the LB’s contributions in Jacksonville and map out the likelihood of striking fair a long-term deal.
Unpacking nine ‘unicorns’ tagged at the deadline
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain what make this list of players so special, why they’ve been “robbed” of a chance to secure generational wealth and more.
How numbers can be misleading on contract reports
Mike Florio shines a light on why it's important to look deeper into the contract amounts that initially get reported because there's usually more to the story.
What does Jones mean by vowing to be ‘all in’?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss how no one is entirely sure of what Jerry Jones means by “all in,” but that it gives folks a reason to keep talking about the Cowboys.
Players to watch ahead of franchise tag deadline
Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline players to keep a close eye on ahead of the 4 p.m. ET deadline, including Michael Pittman Jr., Brian Burns, Kyle Dugger and more.
Evans rewarded for being ‘ultimate team guy’ in TB
Mike Florio and Chris Simms point out how tampering can help a team keep a player, given Mike Evans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers agreed to a two-year deal.
NFL teams that are most desperate for a QB
From the Commanders to the Raiders, Mike Florio and Chris Simms name which teams they believe are most in need of a QB.
ATL is team to watch for possible Cousins move
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack the possibility of Kirk Cousins going to the Falcons and question if Russell Wilson would be the QB the Vikings would then turn to, or even Justin Fields.
Kelce ‘willed himself’ to become a HOF center
Mike Florio and Chris Simms help give Jason Kelce a "king sendoff" by reflecting on his career and questioning if he’ll turn to broadcasting as his next chapter.