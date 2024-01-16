 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Bucs still have fight in them after Wild Card win

January 16, 2024 08:25 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms praise the Buccaneers for their Wild Card victory over the Eagles, specifically Baker Mayfield who showed "resilience" and deserves to stay in Tampa Bay moving forward.
Up Next
nbc_pft_harbaughchargers_240116.jpg
1:18
Chargers complete interview with Harbaugh
Now Playing
nbc_pft_calebwilliamsdraft_240116__270329.jpg
4:47
Top prospect Williams ‘adds intrigue’ to draft
Now Playing
nbc_pft_adampetershired_240116.jpg
4:39
Commanders name Peters as new GM
Now Playing
nbc_pft_steelerslose_v2_240116.jpg
15:13
Assessing Tomlin’s future after Wild Card loss
Now Playing
nbc_pft_steelersbills_240116.jpg
10:44
Bills ‘eye-popping’ in Wild Card win vs. Steelers
Now Playing
nbc_pft_belichickfalcons_240116.jpg
10:37
Falcons interview Belichick for head coach role
Now Playing
nbc_pft_kelceretires_240116.jpg
2:49
Eagles longtime center Kelce reportedly retiring
Now Playing
nbc_pft_sirianni_240116.jpg
21:16
‘Spotlight’ on Sirianni after Eagles loss to Bucs
Now Playing
nbc_pft_eaglesbucs_240116.jpg
15:28
Eagles complete collapse in Wild Card loss to TB
Now Playing
nbc_pft_eaglesbucs_240115.jpg
4:46
Assessing Sirianni’s future if PHI lose Wild Card
Now Playing
nbc_pft_lionsramspart2_240115.jpg
16:46
Stafford battled through injuries in loss DET
Now Playing
nbc_pft_brownstexans_240115.jpg
4:27
Decisions looming for Browns after Wild Card loss
Now Playing