Bills become ‘attractive destination’ for WRs

April 5, 2024 07:58 AM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons shed light on the positive side of the Stefon Diggs trade for the Bills, given the allure of Josh Allen could make Buffalo an ideal landing spot for high-profile WRs.
